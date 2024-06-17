Newswise — A vaccine that could offer protection against COVID-19 and the flu has received positive results during trials.According to the drug maker, Moderna the shot called mRNA-1083 showed encouraging results among older adults.

The trial for the dual-purpose vaccine involved more than four thousand adults ages 65 or older. The vaccine triggered immune responses to three flu variants and SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID.

