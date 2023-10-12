Newswise — LOS ANGELES, October 12, 2023—The USC Center on Public Diplomacy (CPD) this year launched the Excellence in Public Diplomacy Award, which recognizes a business leader working to strengthen international cooperation and local prosperity by improving global communication.

The Center honored Stephen A. Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Blackstone, as the inaugural award recipient. He was recognized at CPD’s Engaging with the World Gala in Los Angeles, where he participated in a conversation with Michael Milken, Chairman of the Milken Institute.

“Business leaders can play a crucial role in building a more stable international marketplace and a more unified global community, given their capacity to bridge nations and cultures through economic activity,” said CPD Director Jay Wang. “By reinforcing the idea that prosperity can be achieved through shared goals and collaboration, such leaders embody the values of public diplomacy.”

Beyond Schwarzman’s corporate success at the helm of the world’s largest alternative asset manager, he has created a new standard for global relations and philanthropic impact. Throughout his career, he has dedicated himself to tackling global problems with transformative solutions.

In 2013, he founded an international scholarship program, “Schwarzman Scholars,” to educate future leaders about China, deepen mutual understanding, and foster long-lasting connections. Inspired by the Rhodes Scholarship, the program supports up to 200 scholars annually for a one-year master’s in global affairs at Beijing’s Tsinghua University—a top Asian university. Scholars chosen for the highly selective program live in Beijing for a year of study and cultural immersion—attending lectures, traveling across the region, and developing a deeper understanding of China.

In addition to his impactful work in China, Schwarzman also worked on behalf of the U.S. in support of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, for which he was awarded the Order of the Aztec Eagle, Mexico’s highest honor for foreigners. He has made his mark abroad as a member of The Council on Foreign Relations, The Business Council, The Business Roundtable, and The International Business Council of the World Economic Forum; and he is one of few Americans to be awarded both the Légion d’Honneur and the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres at the Commandeur level in France.

“Mr. Schwarzman’s numerous achievements on the world stage exemplify the very best of America’s civic culture of international engagement,” said Wang.

“It’s an honor to receive this award from USC’s Center on Public Diplomacy,” added Schwarzman. “I believe strongly that leaders must engage with the issues that are the most complicated and difficult with humility, curiosity, a desire to learn, and the goal of a more peaceful future for all.”

