Newswise — Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is pleased to announce that Cranfield University has selected Symplectic Elements from Digital Science’s flagship products to manage its research information outputs and activities.

Cranfield University is unique within the UK HEI sector as an exclusively postgraduate University which has distinctive expertise in science, technology, engineering and management and how these work together to benefit the world. The University partners with businesses, academia, government and organisations around the world to deliver applied research and innovative education in Aerospace, Defence and Security, Energy and Sustainability, Environment and Agrifood, Leadership and Management, Manufacturing and Materials, Transport Systems and Water.

Symplectic Elements was selected following a comprehensive tender process to identify a Current Research Information Management System (CRIS) that would store, manage, and showcase its research publications, researcher profiles and associated activities. Cranfield was seeking a solution that would allow it to ingest and link data from multiple sources, seeing their research outputs in context, which supports their REF submission process.

“We chose Symplectic Elements as it offers a comprehensive solution that aligns perfectly with our specific research management needs,” said Tim Wales, University Librarian at Cranfield University. “Its ability to efficiently organise research outputs, manage researcher profiles, and seamlessly integrate with internal and external systems, coupled with features like internal research assessment support and flexible self-service reporting, make it the ideal choice for showcasing and managing our research activity effectively. It will also significantly reduce the amount of research administration time expended by our researchers, professional staff and librarians compared to our old system.”

“We are thrilled to be selected by Cranfield as their trusted partner for managing their research information needs,” said Jonathan Breeze, CEO of Symplectic. “We look forward to collaborating with Cranfield and contributing to its vision of delivering transformational research that meets the needs of business, government and wider society.”

About Cranfield University

Cranfield is a specialist postgraduate university that is a global leader for education and transformational research in technology and management. The most recent Research Excellence Framework results demonstrate Cranfield University’s excellence with 88% of research rated as world-leading or internationally excellent.

About Symplectic

Symplectic works in pursuit of the advancement of knowledge, delivering flexible research management solutions that help government and federal departments, funding organisations and academic institutions achieve their research goals. Its flagship products include Symplectic Elements, a research information management system that captures, analyses and showcases scholarly activities, and Symplectic Grant Tracker, providing specialist tools to streamline the grants management lifecycle.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands – Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, ReadCube, Symplectic, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, Overleaf, Writefull, OntoChem, Scismic and metaphacts – we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on X or on LinkedIn.