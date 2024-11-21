Newswise — Veterans with fibromyalgia reported significant improvements in pain, sleep, mood, and overall health regardless of whether they received cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) or a sham treatment in a study out of Emory University in Atlanta, GA. However, brain activity demonstrated differences between the groups in regard to sensory and cognitive processing.

The investigators conducted a randomized, double-blind trial in which 33 veterans were divided into two groups: one receiving the actual CES treatment, and the other a sham device. Over 12 weeks, participants were monitored for changes in pain intensity and interference with daily activities, sleep quality, mood, and stress levels.

By the end of the study, all participants, regardless of group, self-reported notable reductions in pain intensity and interference with activity, sleep, mood, and stress. For example, Defense and Veterans Pain Rating Scale scores dropped significantly by 12 weeks.

The CES group did report a 2-point reduction in pain scores compared to the sham group. The researchers also used neuroimaging to assess brain activity. They found that the CES group had increased connectivity between the cerebellum and regions related to visual processing and memory, suggesting that CES may influence sensory and cognitive processing tied to pain.

All participants were asked to wear the device and sit daily for 60 minutes. Lead investigator Anna Woodbury, MD, reported that these daily CES sessions may have had a meditative effect, contributing to the improvements seen in participants. A more detailed, follow-up analysis is planned.

Co-author Jason Ramos will present the abstract, “Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation for Fibromyalgia Pain and Function in Veterans,” on November 22 at 4:15 pm PT during the ASRA Pain Medicine 23rd Annual Pain Medicine Meeting at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV.

“This study addresses the need for nonpharmacologic chronic pain management strategies and an understanding of their neural underpinnings,” Ramos said.

The abstract was selected for one of three Best of Meeting awards. Authors are Jason Ramos, Chanse Denmon, Anna Ree, Yimeng Zhang, Reema Martini, Jennifer Stevens, Sheila Rauch, Xiangqin Cui, Jessica Turner, Roman Sniecinski, Vitaly Napadow, Venkatagiri Krishnamurthy, and Anna Woodbury.

