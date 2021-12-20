Research Alert

 Malaysia aspires to develop regenerative medicine through stem-cell technology. It needs a regulatory system that could facilitate development and prevent unethical practices. A comparative legal analysis on the regulation of stem-cell technology, with a focus on stem-cell research in Malaysia and selected Commonwealth countries that are experienced in regulating this complex technology, demonstrates that the selected Commonwealth countries have adopted a hybrid of different regulatory mechanisms. This paper argues that Malaysia should consider adopting a similar approach to equip relevant authorities with different regulatory mechanisms that are able to promote innovation in stem-cell research activities and cultivate a successful and profitable regenerative medicine industry in the future. Such a strategic action can produce an optimal regulatory outcome and help Malaysia to realize its aspiration.

