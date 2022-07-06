Newswise — NEW YORK – July 6, 2022 – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) and Fogarty Innovation announced today that they are joining forces to launch the "TCT MedTech Innovation Forum” just before the main sessions of TCT (Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics) 2022, the annual scientific symposium of CRF. TCT will be held September 16-19, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

The TCT MedTech Innovation Forum is an intensive interactive summit bringing together clinicians, entrepreneurs, investors, payors, and regulators to identify clinical challenges, uncover opportunities for innovation, and drive a practical understanding of the rewards and complex process required to bring novel medical technologies to market. The intent is to shape the future of patient care and MedTech innovation through informed discussion, debate, and real-world insight.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Fogarty Innovation to create a world-class forum with the goal of inspiring and driving innovation forward to improve the quality, accessibility, and cost of delivering cardiovascular care,” said Juan F. Granada, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of CRF. “We’re committed to bringing the latest medical breakthroughs to physicians and their patients as quickly as possible. This forum will convene like-minded individuals with a collective vision, passion, and purpose in a stimulating environment that fosters networking, promotes collaborations, and sparks novel ideas which are essential to driving innovation and improving healthcare.”

“TCT is the premier gathering for practitioners and researchers in interventional cardiovascular medicine,” said Andrew Cleeland, Chief Executive Officer of Fogarty Innovation. “Bringing these clinicians together with stakeholders from across the ecosystem is critical to advancing MedTech innovation. In keeping with Fogarty Innovation’s mission, we anticipate facilitating collaborations to foster novel solutions which will transform care for patients everywhere.”

The Forum will offer multiple formats for audience engagement. Presenters and panel discussants will share interdisciplinary perspectives and evaluate emerging trends in MedTech innovation, encompassing digital health, health policy and equity, clinical challenges, financing, regulatory and reimbursement policy, and evolving healthcare delivery models.

Attendance is open to all in-person TCT registrants. To learn more, visit https://tct2022.crfconnect.com/register.

About CRF and TCT

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations specializing in interventional cardiology innovation, research, and education. CRF is dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 30 years, CRF has helped accelerate medical breakthroughs and educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team.

Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) is the annual scientific symposium of CRF and the premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Now in its 34th year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and gathers leading researchers and clinicians from around the world to present and discuss the latest evidence-based research in the field.

For more information, visit www.crf.org and www.tctconference.com.

About Fogarty Innovation

Fogarty Innovation (FI) is a nonprofit organization that advances human health by incubating companies, educating stakeholders, and bringing innovators, industry, and government together to strengthen the startup medtech ecosystem.

As a medtech incubator and accelerator, FI helps aspiring innovators evaluate early ideas and provides immersive support for young companies navigating the path to commercialization. As an educator, FI delivers practical instruction that helps stakeholders address challenges across the innovation lifecycle. Courses are taught by real world experts and are customized for audiences that include students, entrepreneurs, industry peers, and government representatives. FI also leverages its unique status as a nonprofit to bring together disparate public and private entities and forge alliances that help innovation thrive.

FI is made up of seasoned industry professionals who have dedicated their careers to the invention, development, and deployment of new health technologies into clinical care. For more information, visit www.fogartyinnovation.org.

###