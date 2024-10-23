Newswise — NEW YORK – October 23, 2024 – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®) is proud to unveil the 2024 SET-10 (Scientific Excellence Top 10), recognizing the academic and medical institutions making the most impactful contributions to interventional cardiovascular research at TCT® 2024 (Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics®), the annual scientific symposium of CRF®. Launched in 2023, this global ranking celebrates excellence in research that is transforming cardiovascular care.

This year, the SET-10 honors 29 leading institutions for their contributions to groundbreaking research, which will be featured at TCT® 2024. These institutions have been recognized for their scientific impact across a broad range of categories, from basic science to clinical research, both in the U.S. and internationally.

The SET-10 rankings are based on cumulative scores from submissions received for TCT® 2024 and celebrate institutions that are advancing interventional cardiovascular research. The rankings span six key categories: Global, United States, Non-U.S., Coronary, Structural, and Late-Breaking Clinical Research. Further details on the methodology used to evaluate the submissions and the complete list of institutions can be found here: https://tct2024.crfconferences.com/set-10.

“We are thrilled to recognize the top institutions featured in the CRF® SET-10 rankings, whose research is shaping the future of interventional cardiovascular medicine,” said Juan F. Granada, MD, President and CEO of CRF® and TCT® Program Director. “The innovative work presented at TCT® 2024 marks critical progress in the global fight against heart disease and directly enhances patient care. These institutions are at the forefront of scientific discovery, shaping the next generation of cardiovascular treatments.”

About CRF® and TCT®

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®) is a global leader in interventional cardiovascular medicine, driving innovation, spearheading groundbreaking research, and transforming education in the field. Through its relentless pursuit of excellence, CRF® not only accelerates medical breakthroughs but also equips healthcare professionals with the tools and knowledge necessary to enhance survival rates and elevate the quality of life for millions worldwide. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team.

Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics® (TCT®) is the annual scientific symposium of CRF®. Since its inception in 1988, TCT® has evolved into the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine attracting more than 10,000 participants annually. Each year, TCT® gathers top researchers and clinicians to present groundbreaking studies that shape clinical practice and improve patient outcomes. With a rich legacy spanning over three decades, TCT® is a world-class educational experience featuring disruptive innovation, scientific breakthroughs, expert-led tutorials, hands-on training, and ample opportunities for networking and collaboration.

For more information, visit www.crf.org and www.tctconference.com.

