Newswise — NEW YORK – October 26, 2021 – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is pleased to announce that the digital component of TCT 2021 will now be free for the entire interventional community. After careful consideration and achieving a critical level of support, CRF’s leadership has agreed to fully support this initiative. Complimentary online registration will include access to all content via livestream during the meeting and on-demand access for one year.

“CRF is committed to training the next generation of leaders in the field by delivering high-quality education to a broader, more diverse audience,” said Martin B. Leon, MD, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of CRF. “Expanding access and sharing the academic content presented at TCT plays a critical role in achieving this mission. We firmly believe that global access to medical education should have no restrictions and we are fully committed to expanding access to physicians and allied health professionals from underrepresented nations.”

“Our goal this year is to make TCT more inclusive and accessible than ever before,” said Juan F. Granada, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of CRF. “Over the last year, we’ve been working diligently to make this vision a reality. U.S. borders will still be closed to many geographic regions at the time of the meeting. Providing unrestricted access to TCT for our interventional community is more important than ever. During this early recovery phase, giving back and supporting our field is the best way to pave the way for the future.”

“Opening access to the TCT online experience required extensive collaboration among CRF leadership, staff, and, most notably, our industry partners. We'd like to convey our profound gratitude to all our supporters who have contributed so generously to this initiative. Expanding access to the platform would not have been possible without their support and dedication to high-quality physician education,” said Tricia Rawh, Executive Director, CRF Center for Education.

About CRF

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations specializing in interventional cardiology innovation, research, and education. CRF is dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For nearly 30 years, CRF has helped pioneer medical advances and educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. CRF is comprised of the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team.

Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) is the annual scientific symposium of CRF and the premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Now in its 33rd year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and gathers leading researchers and clinicians from around the world to present and discuss the latest evidence-based research in the field.

For more information, visit www.crf.org and www.tctconference.com.

