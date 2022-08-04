Newswise — NEW YORK – August 4, 2022 – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) has announced the late-breaking clinical science that will be presented at TCT 2022. TCT is the annual scientific symposium of CRF and the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. It will take place September 16-19 in Boston, Massachusetts at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

Every year, TCT features cutting-edge research in interventional cardiovascular medicine that directly impacts patient care and how physicians treat heart disease. The 32 studies selected examine the safety and effectiveness of minimally invasive techniques, pharmaceuticals, technologies, and devices that demonstrate potential to treat or prevent cardiovascular disease. Late-breaking science will be presented in the Clinical Science and Endovascular Theater and highlighted during press conferences scheduled for Saturday, September 17, Sunday, September 18, and Monday, September 19.

The full Program Guide can be found here: https://tct2022.crfconnect.com/program-guide. Media are invited to attend TCT and can apply for media credentials at: https://tct2022.crfconnect.com/press-registration.

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Cerebral Embolic Protection During Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: The PROTECTED TAVR Study

CLASP II D Trial: A Randomized Comparison of Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair Devices for Degenerative Mitral Regurgitation – Clinical Outcomes and Echo Findings

Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair in Patients With Severe Mitral Regurgitation and Cardiogenic Shock: Insights From the TVT Registry

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement in Small Aortic Annuli: Results From the FRANCE-TAVI Registry

Pathology of Self-Expanding Transcatheter Aortic Valve Failure and Hypo-Attenuated Leaflet Thickening (HALT)

3-Year Outcomes from the Amplatzer™ Amulet™ Left Atrial Appendage Occluder Randomized Controlled Trial (Amulet IDE)

Three-Year Outcomes of the Randomized SCOPE I Trial Comparing the ACURATE Neo Versus the SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve System in Patients With Symptomatic Severe Aortic Stenosis

Contemporary Clinical and Echocardiographic Outcomes of 1000+ Patients Treated with MitraClip™ G4: Results from the EXPAND G4 Post Approval Study

The PASCAL IID Registry: A Prospective Registry for Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair in Prohibitive Risk Patients With Degenerative Mitral Regurgitation and Complex Mitral Valve Anatomy

Percutaneous or Surgical Management of Post-Infarction Ventricular Septal Defects: The United Kingdom National Registry

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Endovascular Ultrasound Renal Denervation to Treat Uncontrolled Hypertension: Primary Results of the Randomized, Sham-Controlled RADIANCE II Pivotal Trial

Long-Term Outcomes Following Catheter-Based Renal Denervation in Patients With Uncontrolled Hypertension: 3-year Follow-up of the SYMPLICITY HTN-3 Trial

Pulmonary Artery Denervation for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension: A Sham-Controlled Randomized Trial

Outcomes for the Full US Cohort of the FLASH FlowTriever Mechanical Thrombectomy Registry in Pulmonary Embolism

Ultrasound Guidance for Vascular Access for Cardiac Procedures: A Randomized Trial (UNIVERSAL)

CONFIDENCE Registry: Valve Hemodynamics and 1-Year Survival Following Implantation of the Portico TM Valve in Experienced TAVI Centers

Valve in Experienced TAVI Centers Mediators of Improvement in TAVR Outcomes Over Time: Insights from the STS-ACC TVT Registry

Frequency and Safety of Bioprosthetic Valve Fracture in Patients Undergoing Valve in Valve TAVR for Failed Surgical Valves Using the SAPIEN 3/Ultra Valves: Insights From Real-World Data

Increased Risk of Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement After Prior Transcatheter Versus Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement

Cardiac Damage and Quality of Life After Aortic Valve Replacement: Results from the PARTNER Trials

Mid-term Echocardiographic Outcomes Following Transapical Mitral Valve Replacement: Updates from the Intrepid Pilot Study

Monday, September 19, 2022

Everolimus-Eluting Stents or Bypass Surgery for Mutivessel Coronary Artery Disease: 10-Year Outcomes of Multicenter Randomized Controlled BEST Trial

Survival after PCI or CABG for Left Main Coronary Disease: A Report from the Swedish Coronary Angiography and Angioplasty Registry

A Randomized Controlled Trial Assessing the Value of Computed Tomography Cardiac Angiography (CTCA) In Improving Patient Satisfaction and Reducing Contrast Load, Procedural Duration and Complications in Patients Who Had Previous Bypass Operation (CABG) Undergoing Invasive Coronary Angiography

FAME 3 Substudies: Clinical Outcomes Related to Anatomic vs. Functional Significance and Prognostic Value of Post-PCI FFR

Angiographic Quantitative Flow Ratio-Guided Coronary Intervention: Two-Year Outcomes of the FAVOR III China Trial

Randomized, Double-Blind Trial of Routine Early Treatment with PCSK-9 inhibitor in Patients Undergoing Primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention for ST-Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction

Prevention of Radial Artery Occlusion With Rivaroxaban After Transradial Coronary Procedures: The RIVARAD Multicentric Randomized Trial

EXpansion of Stents After Intravascular lithoTripsy Versus Conventional Predilatation in CALCified Coronary Arteries

Cutting Balloon to Optimize Predilatation for Stent Implantation: The COPS Randomized Trial

Impact of Underlying Causes of Acute Coronary Syndrome and 1-Year Outcomes After Percutaneous Coronary Intervention: Results From Optical Coherence Tomography Guided Primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Registry (TACTICS Registry)

Two-Year Outcomes of The Randomized Second-Generation Drug-Eluting Stents in Diabetes (SUGAR) Trial

Receive updates on Twitter at http://twitter.com/TCTConference and http://twitter.com/crfheart.

About CRF and TCT

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is one of the world’s leading nonprofit organizations specializing in interventional cardiology innovation, research, and education. CRF is dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 30 years, CRF has helped accelerate medical breakthroughs and educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. CRF’s centers of excellence include the CRF Skirball Center for Innovation, CRF Clinical Trials Center, CRF Center for Education, CRF Digital, TCTMD, and Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team.

Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) is the annual scientific symposium of CRF and the premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Now in its 34th year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and gathers leading researchers and clinicians from around the world to present and discuss the latest evidence-based research in the field.

For more information, visit www.crf.org and www.tctconference.com.

###