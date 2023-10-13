Newswise — NEW YORK – October 13, 2023 – The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Pulse-Setter Awards. The awardees will be honored at The Annual Pulse of the City Gala, CRF’s signature fundraising event, on December 8, 2023, at The Plaza in New York City. The Pulse-Setter Awards shine a spotlight on extraordinary individuals and initiatives whose dedication to innovation is driving positive change in medicine and health care.

• Pulse-Setter Leader: Jessica Mega, MD, MPH

For an exceptional leader who demonstrates unwavering commitment to perform at an elevated standard of excellence.

Dr. Jessica Mega is co-founder of Verily, a Google-affiliated company that is applying artificial intelligence and data science to accelerate evidence-generation and enable more precise interventions to improve patient outcomes. Before homing in on the intersection of technology, life science, and health care, Dr. Mega forged a deep foundation in clinical and academic medicine — as a cardiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a faculty member at Harvard Medical School, and a senior investigator with the TIMI Study Group.

• Pulse-Setter Champion: L. Nelson Hopkins, MD

For an exceptional individual whose commitment to multidisciplinary collaboration and mentorship in medicine has set new standards for patient care and innovation.

A pioneer in catheter-based treatment of neurovascular diseases including stroke, Dr. L. Nelson (Nick) Hopkins introduced the subspecialty of endovascular neurosurgery in the United States. An advocate of cross-specialty and multidisciplinary collaboration, Dr. Hopkins brought together physicists, chemists, engineers, neurosurgeons, cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and radiologists at the co-located Gates Vascular Institute and SUNY University at Buffalo's Clinical and Translational Research Center to study and treat diseases of the vascular system. He also founded the Jacobs Institute, convening entrepreneurs, physicians, scientists, and engineers to develop innovative technologies and approaches for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of vascular and neurological diseases. Dr. Hopkins currently serves as Chief Scientific Officer of the Jacobs Institute and SUNY University at Buffalo Distinguished Professor Emeritus where he Chaired the Department of Neurosurgery from 1989-2013.

• Pulse-Setter Crusader: Michael R. Jaff, DO

For demonstrating leadership, effecting positive change, adopting innovative methods to improve access to care, or making an exceptional impact on health care delivery and patient quality of life.

A world-renowned expert in all aspects of vascular medicine, including peripheral artery disease, venous thromboembolic disease, aneurysmal diseases, and diagnostic strategies in vascular medicine, Dr. Michael Jaff’s work has had a tremendous impact on patient care. After an illustrious career as a prominent researcher and clinician, he now serves as chief medical officer and vice president of clinical affairs, technology and innovation at Boston Scientific.

• Pulse-Setter Trailblazer: Colby Holtshouse, On behalf of the JADA® System/Organon

Awarded to a program that creates innovative uses for emerging technologies.

Alydia Health created the JADA® System, a vacuum device that encourages normal uterine contraction to control and treat bleeding after childbirth with the goal of making childbirth safer for all mothers. In 2021, Alydia Health was acquired by women’s health company Organon, where the work continues — under the leadership of Colby Holtshouse, Global MedTech Commercial Lead— to bring the JADA® System to mothers around the world.

“We are truly inspired by the exceptional achievements of this year's Pulse-Setter Award winners,” said Juan F. Granada, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of CRF. “Their dedication to driving innovation and positively impacting healthcare is remarkable. CRF firmly believes in recognizing and celebrating individuals and programs that embody the spirit of innovation, as they play a crucial role in shaping the future of healthcare. The Annual Pulse of the City Gala serves as an opportunity to honor those who tirelessly address unmet needs, enhance patient outcomes, and improve access to health care.”

The Annual Pulse of the City Gala is a hallmark event of the holiday season, drawing hundreds of luminaries in cardiovascular medicine and other medical disciplines, as well as high-ranking leaders in government, business, and the community who are passionate about improving treatment for patients with heart and vascular disease. Funds raised at the Gala allow CRF to pursue innovative areas of research, train tomorrow's physician leaders, and educate the medical community and public about heart health.

