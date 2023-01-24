University of Delaware professor Ivan Sun can comment on the recent mass shootings in California, including the Jan. 21 attack that took the lives of 11 people and left Asian American communities reeling just as they were celebrating the start of the Lunar New Year.

Sun, who studies crime and justice in Asian societies, said the following about the shootings:

- "They are shocking as Asian Americans' involvement in violent offending is low – whereas their victimization is high, particularly during the pandemic – and seniors in general are less likely to engage in violent crime."

- "They are exceptional events, signaling Asian Americans' vulnerability to both inter- and intra-racial violence."