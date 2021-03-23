Newswise — The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) invites nurses and other healthcare professionals who care for progressive and critically ill patients and their families to its National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI).

NTI will offer a fully immersive, interactive conference experience May 24-27, delivering the education and inspiration critical care nurses deserve and the flexibility they need.

Attendees will enjoy 24/7 access to concurrent clinical and professional development sessions, inspirational keynotes, ExpoEd exhibitor education, and new and different ways to make meaningful connections with other attendees.

NTI learning opportunities offer the following formats:

Educational Sessions : More than 200 sessions offered during the conference and available after the conference through Oct. 31. Sessions are 60 or 150 minutes.

More than 200 sessions offered during the conference and available after the conference through Oct. 31. Sessions are 60 or 150 minutes. SuperSessions : Large sessions for all participants featuring national speakers and AACN leaders, geared toward professional success, current and future trends, and/or national and global issues.

Large sessions for all participants featuring national speakers and AACN leaders, geared toward professional success, current and future trends, and/or national and global issues. Pharmacology Content : Online classroom sessions with a minimum portion of pharmacotherapeutic content on drug-specific information, safe-prescribing practices, safe medication administration and prescribing methodologies.

Online classroom sessions with a minimum portion of pharmacotherapeutic content on drug-specific information, safe-prescribing practices, safe medication administration and prescribing methodologies. Posters : Self-viewing Beacon Journey for Excellence, Chapter Best Practices, CSI Academy Innovation, Evidence-Based Solutions and Research digital posters offered during the conference and available after the conference through Oct. 31.

Self-viewing Beacon Journey for Excellence, Chapter Best Practices, CSI Academy Innovation, Evidence-Based Solutions and Research digital posters offered during the conference and available after the conference through Oct. 31. Sunrise/Sunset Sessions : Sessions funded by unrestricted grants from corporate supporters. Sessions are 60 minutes long with approximately 75% clinical and 25% product-specific content.

Sessions funded by unrestricted grants from corporate supporters. Sessions are 60 minutes long with approximately 75% clinical and 25% product-specific content. ExpoEd Education: Product- and program-specific educational and in-service-style learning provided by exhibitors. Sessions are 30 minutes.

NTI includes the Critical Care Exposition, the largest and most comprehensive trade show expressly for progressive and critical care nurses. The Critical Care Exposition will be available virtually during NTI, May 24-27. Attendees can visit online exhibit booths to view exhibitor content, link to ExpoEd sessions, plus visit and chat with exhibitor representatives.

Participants can earn 200+ CE contact hours for NTI 2021. CE contact hours are calculated on a 60-minute hour and determined by the number of learning activities a registered NTI participant completes. Learners must view/read the entire learning activity and complete the associated evaluation, as well as the program evaluation, to be awarded CE contact hours or CERP credit. No partial hours or credit will be awarded.

More than 200 NTI sessions will be available online for self-study with CE contact hours through Oct. 31.

Review the complete conference program with all educational sessions.

About the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition: Established in 1974, AACN’s National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) represents the world’s largest educational conference and trade show for nurses who care for acutely and critically ill patients and their families. Bedside nurses, nurse educators, nurse managers, clinical nurse specialists and nurse practitioners attend NTI.

About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses: For more than 50 years, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) has been dedicated to acute and critical care nursing excellence. The organization’s vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution. AACN is the world’s largest specialty nursing organization, with more than 130,000 members and over 200 chapters in the United States.

American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, 27071 Aliso Creek Road, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656; 949-362-2000; www.aacn.org; facebook.com/aacnface; twitter.com/aacnme