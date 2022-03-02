Rockville, Md. (March 2, 2022)—Although aging reduces the synthesis of many important proteins in cartilage, some of these proteins accumulate with age because they are replaced more slowly, according to a new study published ahead of print in the journal Function. The new data also indicate that while there were fewer cells in cartilage at older ages compared to in a younger adult, the cells that remained still renewed themselves frequently.

“By creating new methods to study cartilage, we showed that aging decreases cartilage protein turnover without a proportional reduction in cell renewal,” said Timothy M. Griffin, PhD, of the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF), where the study was conducted. Griffin and a team of OMRF physiologists, including Benjamin F. Miller, PhD, FAPS, developed new methods using small amounts of cartilage from mice to better understand how the tissue remodels. “Our study describes a new method that enables investigators to directly examine the effect of treating cartilage cells on cartilage tissue growth and remodeling. We believe this method will provide an important tool for scientists interested in cartilage and the development of therapies to stop osteoarthritis. Our hope is that others will use these methods to evaluate disease-modifying osteoarthritis drugs.”

