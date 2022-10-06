Research Alert
By characterizing the epigenome of direct reprogramming processes, Qian and colleagues discovered common features of direct reprogramming. Particularly, Ascl1, the neuron reprogramming factor, activates a unique set of cardiac genes. Together with Ascl1, Mef2c efficiently induces iCM through driving Ascl1 binding away from neuronal loci to further activate cardiac program.
MEDIA CONTACTRegister for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS
DOI link; Publisher Website; Download PDF