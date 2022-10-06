Research Alert

By characterizing the epigenome of direct reprogramming processes, Qian and colleagues discovered common features of direct reprogramming. Particularly, Ascl1, the neuron reprogramming factor, activates a unique set of cardiac genes. Together with Ascl1, Mef2c efficiently induces iCM through driving Ascl1 binding away from neuronal loci to further activate cardiac program.

