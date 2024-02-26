Newswise — Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) originate from many sources, including the bone marrow and adipose tissue, and differentiate into various cell types, such as osteoblasts and adipocytes. Recent studies on MSCs have revealed that many transcription factors and signaling pathways control osteogenic development. Osteogenesis is the process by which new bones are formed; it also aids in bone remodeling. Wnt/β-catenin and bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) signaling pathways are involved in many cellular processes and considered to be essential for life. Wnt/β-catenin and BMPs are important for bone formation in mammalian development and various regulatory activities in the body. Recent studies have indicated that these two signaling pathways contribute to osteogenic differentiation. Active Wnt signaling pathway promotes osteogenesis by activating the downstream targets of the BMP signaling pathway. Here, we briefly review the molecular processes underlying the crosstalk between these two pathways and explain their participation in osteogenic differentiation, emphasizing the canonical pathways. This review also discusses the crosstalk mechanisms of Wnt/BMP signaling with Notch- and extracellular-regulated kinases in osteogenic differentiation and bone development.

