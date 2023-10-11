Newswise — Indianapolis, IN, October 11, 2023 - Two of the world leaders in exercise science, sports medicine and personal training have established a new collaborative partnership. The Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology (CSEP) and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) have announced the completion and execution of a Master Services Agreement between their respective organizations.

Recognizing the mutual strengths of each organization’s professional standards programs, this agreement will serve to endorse and enhance professional certification credentials and educational programming for Certified Personal Trainers and Clinical Exercise Physiologists in North America. The partnership will also further solidify ACSM and CSEP as the leaders in the areas of medical fitness, exercise science, physiology, and personal training.

Through the agreement, professional members from both organizations will not only be enabled to transfer certifications across the border, it will also include the introduction of ACSM-endorsed content in Canada and CSEP-endorsed content in the United States.

With more than half (approximately 60%) of all Americans and Canadians living with at least one chronic disease, the application of exercise therapy led by Qualified Exercise Professionals is a highly cost-effective means to reduce and manage the risks of disease and treat conditions including cardiac disease, diabetes, cancer, brain health, obesity, neurological disorders, and muscular dysfunction.

According to the World Health Organization, the estimated global costs of noncommunicable diseases attributed to physical inactivity cost $27 billion annually. Interventional programs led by ACSM and CSEP Qualified Exercise Professionals, including Exercise is Medicine®, are highly effective models to support the achievement of healthy physical activity targets and support the prevention and management of chronic disease.

“We are excited about the positive impact this collaboration will have on certified fitness professionals, their clients and the industry as a whole. Partnering with a proven leader like the Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology is a natural fit given our shared vision to enrich lives through the science of exercise. We look forward to working together to equip fitness professionals across North America with the education and resources they need to be successful.”



-Kristin Belleson, Chief Executive Officer of the American College of Sports Medicine

"The American College of Sports Medicine have been international leaders for nearly 70 years. With widely utilized resources and regularly developed new content, CSEP is very excited to partner with ACSM to support the educational needs of our members and solidify our leadership as the gold standard in medical fitness, exercise science and personal Training in Canada. Through this collaboration, we are equally as thrilled to enable a new audience to access and complete world leading and endorsed credentials, such as the CSEP Pre & Post Natal Exercise SpecializationTM."



-Zach Weston, CSEP-CEP and CEO of the Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology

In Canada, there are approximately 5,000 CSEP-CPT and CSEP-CEP professionals working with clientele ranging from those living with chronic health conditions to Olympic and Paralympic athletes, supporting CSEP’s Vision that the health, fitness and athletic performance of all Canadians is optimized through the science of exercise.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the American College of Sports Medicine® (ACSM) is the largest sports medicine and exercise science organization in the world. More than 50,000 international, national and regional members are dedicated to advancing and integrating scientific research to improve educational and practical applications of exercise science and sports medicine. Learn more at www.acsm.org.

