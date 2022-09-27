Newswise — All 23 California State Universities (CSU) will start accepting applications for admission to the fall 2023 term on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Students can apply for admission to any CSU through the Cal State Apply systemwide portal at calstate.edu/apply. The priority application period closes on November 30, 2022.

“In the true spirit of the CSU's mission to provide an affordable and accessible education, thousands of new seats will be available across the 23 universities this coming fall for incoming first-year and transfer students," said April Grommo, CSU's assistant vice chancellor for Enrollment Management Services. “There is no better time to enroll at the CSU, as we have ramped up student success services and redoubled our efforts to guide current, new and prospective students toward obtaining their college degree."

In fall 2023, the CSU will be able to increase enrollment with significant growth on several campuses. California Governor Gavin Newsom's 2022-23 spending plan will allow the CSU to enroll an additional 10,000 students, while the continued success of Graduation Initiative 2025 in increasing graduation rates will create ample opportunities for new first-year, transfer, teacher credential and graduate students.

Some historically high-demand universities will also be released from the CSU impaction designation, allowing access for more students. Chico State, Cal State East Bay and CSU Monterey Bay will no longer be designated as impacted as of 2023-24, bringing the total number of non-impacted universities to 11. Additionally, highly sought degree programs, such as business, engineering, psychology and kinesiology at many CSUs will now have the capacity to accommodate more students.​





Interested students can apply for fall 2023 admission through the following steps:

​Apply using Cal State Apply: The Cal State Apply online application tool allows incoming freshman, transfer, graduate and international students to apply to multiple CSUs with just one application.



Pay application fee: The application fee is $70 per university. However, the CSU has expanded its California resident undergraduate application fee waiver, and now almost half of all applicants will qualify to have the $70 fee waived for up to four universities.



Determine financial aid need: Learn about financial aid options by visiting the CSU's financial aid website. With over ​​​$4 billion in financial aid awarded each year, the CSU continues to provide students from all financial backgrounds with a high-quality education. In fact, 80 percent of all CSU students receive financial aid, and more than 75 percent of undergraduate financial aid recipients have their tuition fully covered by grants, waivers and scholarships that do not have to be repaid.​​



For more information about the application process or details about any of the 23 CSU campuses and their degree programs, visit Cal State Apply.

About the California State University

The California State University is the largest system of four-year higher education in the country, with 23 campuses, 477,000 students and 56,000 faculty and staff. Nearly 40 percent of the CSU's undergraduate students transfer from California Community Colleges. The CSU was created in 1960 with a mission of providing high-quality, affordable education to meet the ever-changing needs of California. With its commitment to quality, opportunity and student success, the CSU is renowned for superb teaching, innovative research and for producing job-ready graduates. Each year, the CSU awards more than 132,000 degrees. One in every 20 Americans holding a college degree is a graduate of the CSU and our alumni are 4 million strong. Connect with and learn more about the CSU in the CSU NewsCenter. ​