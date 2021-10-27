Newswise — The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs has named California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) a Fulbright Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) Leader in the inaugural year of this designation.

CSUDH is one of 35 HSIs to receive this distinction, which recognizes the noteworthy engagement that selected HSIs have achieved with the Fulbright Program – the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program – during the 2019-2021 academic years. This initiative is part of the U.S. State Department’s longstanding commitment to build diversity and inclusion within the Fulbright Program and within all the Bureau’s international exchange programs.

On July 28, 2021, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona released a “Joint Statement of Principles in Support of International Education,” which outlines the many benefits of international education and the need for “all Americans [...] to be equipped with global and cultural competencies.” The Fulbright HSI Leaders Initiative supports the goals of the joint statement, including the principle that U.S. participants in international exchanges should reflect the diversity of the United States.

Over the past decade, CSUDH has not only attracted faculty Fulbright alumni, but has also produced Fulbright fellows from faculty and graduate student ranks. With disciplines ranging from literature and history to peacebuilding and social work, CSUDH scholars have earned fellowships in South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

“CSUDH embraces the vision of the Fulbright program as it aligns with our own mission to provide a transformative education that transcends boundaries and appreciates diversity in all its forms. The Fulbright program has offered unique opportunities for our faculty to enrich the educational experiences of our students, preparing them for global citizenship. We are honored to receive this acknowledgment and appreciate the recognition of our collective efforts,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Michael E. Spagna.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Academic Programs Ethan Rosenzweig, speaking on behalf of ECA, which sponsors the Fulbright Program, congratulated and thanked the leadership of the designated institutions for recognizing the impact of the Fulbright Program. He said:

“Thank you for creating a campus culture that celebrates the mission of Fulbright and international exchanges. Thank you for epitomizing the principle that mutual understanding between peoples of the United States and other countries will lead to a more just and peaceful society at home.”

Rosenzweig also praised the faculty, staff, and administrators on campus who recruit, advise and support future Fulbrighters throughout the application process, stating "your work epitomizes the values of why we all come to our jobs each and every day…to ensure our students have every opportunity to excel beyond goals they may not have believed were ever obtainable."

2021 marks the 75th Anniversary of the Fulbright Program, and a dedicated website is showcasing Fulbright alumni, partner countries, and anniversary events.

