Newswise — A new report has ranked California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) second in the United States for economic mobility, with six CSU campuses in total claiming the top ten spots. Public policy think tank Third Way produced the Economic Mobility Index (EMI) report, which examines how higher education helps low-income students achieve economic success.

Titled “Out with the Old, in with the New: Rating Higher Ed by Economic Mobility,” the study showed that institutions offering a quick return on investment and enrolling a larger percentage of Pell-eligible students as part of their student body were the most successful at helping students climb the economic ladder.

It further found that schools providing the most economic mobility for students are all public, Hispanic-Serving Institutions. Historically Black Colleges and Universities also fared better in the EMI report, which measures students’ ability to improve their economic status, than in traditional college-ranking schemes.

CSUDH is a federally recognized Hispanic-Serving Institution with a student population who is 65.5 percent Hispanic/Latino. In addition, the university’s overall undergraduate student population is 47.5 percent first-generation, 66 percent Pell-eligible, and 88 percent students of color.

“CSUDH is honored to be rated second in the Economic Mobility Index, indicating that first-generation, economically challenged students of color receive a great return on their investment in our institution,” said CSUDH President Thomas A. Parham.

“This ranking is a badge of honor, as our merit is not judged by our admissions selectivity, but by providing access to the broadest range of diverse students whose intellectual talents are cultivated and nurtured at CSUDH.”

The top 10 universities in the report, ranked by EMI, are:

California State University, Los Angeles, with an EMI of 66.7% California State University, Dominguez Hills, 63.3% Texas A&M International University, 60.7% The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, 59.2% California State University, Bakersfield, 58.9% California State University, Stanislaus, 56.8% California State University, Fresno, 55.9% California State University San Bernardino, 55.7% CUNY Leman College, 55.2% CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, 54.7%

About California State University, Dominguez Hills

California State University, Dominguez Hills, centrally located in the greater Los Angeles South Bay region, is a model urban university with a wide range of academic programming, providing accessible, high quality, and transformative education to students aspiring to succeed and thrive in a complex, global society. Since 1960, CSU Dominguez Hills has served a diverse community of learners and educators collaborating to change lives and communities for the better. A national model and laboratory for student success, the university offers a proven path to opportunity and social equity, advancing a college-focused culture in the communities it serves while providing vital resources of knowledge, talent, and leadership to the greater Los Angeles region and beyond. Today, CSU Dominguez Hills boasts over 100,000 alumni – doctors, scientists, engineers, educators, entrepreneurs – who are leaders in education, health, technology, entertainment, public service, and business, making a difference in their fields, in people’s lives, and in their communities. For more information, visit www.csudh.edu.