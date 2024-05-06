The California State University (CSU) will host a statewide summit, Building California’s Nursing Workforce: The CSU’s Investment in the Future, on Friday, May 10, 2024 as part of National Nurses Week. CSU faculty experts, California Community College partners and health care industry leaders will gather to discuss collaborative and innovative efforts to meet the growing needs for both nursing professionals and nursing program educators.

A free livestream of the event is available with registration at: CalState.edu/NursingSummit

Featured speakers include:

Erika D. Beck, President, California State University, Northridge

Nathan S. Evans, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs, and Chief Academic Officer

Joanne Spetz, Director, UC San Francisco Health Workforce Research Center on Long-Term Care

Libby Abbott, Deputy Director of Workforce Development, Department of Healthcare Access and Information

For more information, please contact Amy Bentley-Smith, [email protected] or Hazel Kelly, [email protected].

