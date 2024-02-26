Newswise — In 2022-23, the California State University secured more than $557 million in new gift commitments and almost $466 million in gift receipts. The CSU's cumulative endowment market value reached an all-time high, at over $2.5 billion.

Philanthropic support has a significant impact on the CSU and its 23 universities, enriching campus communities and providing support for the CSU's work in creating social mobility for graduates, their families and communities across California and the nation. ​

“I offer my deepest gratitude and appreciation to our donors for their extraordinary commitment to the California State University," said Chancellor Mildred García. “Their generosity reverberates through all areas of the CSU and its extended community, from bolstering affinity centers to providing degree programs for incarcerated individuals to supporting scholarships that benefit underserved populations. Philanthropic gifts help to advance the CSU's mission of empowering our students from all backgrounds—America's new majority—to pursue their dreams and gain social and economic independence."

​Donors designated $328 million for current CSU programs across the system, including:

$93.7 million for faculty support and academic enrichment

$44.8 million for student scholarships

$29.7 million for athletics

$17.3 million for academic research

$5.5 million for student affairs and student life, supporting a wide range of co-curricular programming that promotes community service, student leadership and career development, among other areas

$137 million for additional university priorities

Highlights from the 2022-23 Donor Support report include:

CSUN received more than $7 million from Autodesk Inc. to fund the new Autodesk Technology Engagement Center, where students will learn, create and innovate.

A $20,000 grant to CSU Monterey Bay will help student parents cover housing expenses.

Thanks to a monumental gift from the Ballmer Group, CSU Dominguez Hills will launch two programs that will prepare more than 1,000 new preschool and early elementary school teachers to serve the Golden State.

One donor-funded initiative that creates a powerful and lasting impact for students at all 23 universities is the Guardian Scholars program, which supports current foster youth and those exiting the foster care system. Founded at Cal State Fullerton, the Guardian Scholars program is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

​These gifts and thousands more continue to propel students forward, as the CSU remains the nation's largest and most ethnically and economically diverse public four-year university system—and its most powerful driver of social mobility.

View the full report of philanthropic giving on the CSU Donor Support website. Learn more about how to make charitable donations to the university on the Support the CSU website.