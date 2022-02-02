Newswise — Despite spending almost two years navigating a global pandemic, the CSU received more than $634 million in new gift commitments in 2020-2021, nearly matching the previous year’s all-time high. In addition, the university received a record of more than $552 million in gift receipts.

The CSU’s endowments also reached an all-time high of $2.4 billion, surpassing the $2 billion mark for the first time. More than half of the distributed funds are designated for student scholarships.

This support was made possible by generous donors, including author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and her husband, Dan Jewett, who gave a total of $135 million shared across four campuses—the largest one-time donation received in the CSU’s 61-year history.

“Our donors are true champions of higher education who recognize the life-transforming opportunities provided by a CSU degree and share our commitment to ensuring that these opportunities are available to students from all walks of life,” says CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro. “Above all, these friends and supporters are justifiably confident that they’ve made a worthy, valued and consequential investment in the future of California and the betterment of the world we live in​.”

Here are a few ways that these gifts support CSU students and faculty, according to the 2020-21 Donor Support report:

Enrich the academic experience for all students by providing the tools, resources and opportunities they need to take charge of their education and career.

for all students by providing the tools, resources and opportunities they need to take charge of their education and career. Ensure student success , including support for Graduation Initiative 2025, which aims to not only raise graduate rates, but close equity gaps. Funds also helped support basic needs for students facing economic challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

, including support for Graduation Initiative 2025, which aims to not only raise graduate rates, but close equity gaps. Funds also helped support basic needs for students facing economic challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Provide scholarships to eliminate financial barriers preventing students from achieving their academic goals.

to eliminate financial barriers preventing students from achieving their academic goals. Recognize outstanding faculty and staff with awards that enable them to further their professional endeavors.

Learn more about how to give to the CSU.