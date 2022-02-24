Newswise — The California State University has partnered with more than 100 predominantly African American churches throughout California to present the 17th annual CSU Super Sunday on February 27. CSU system leaders, campus presidents, administrators and students will visit places of worship—virtually and in-person—​to share personal stories and experiences, advice, and college-related information with future students and their families to advance access, opportunity and success for African American students.

“The goal of Super Sunday is to share with potential students and their families that a college degree from the CSU is possible, affordable and transformative, and our commitment to partnering with them from admission to the day they earn their degree and beyond," said Sylvia A. Alva, Ph.D., CSU's executive vice chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs.

“As part of the CSU's Graduation Initiative 2025, we are laser focused on eliminating equity gaps and making a measurable difference in supporting African American students to earning their degrees. We will continue to work tirelessly with our faith-based partners throughout the Golden State to bring the lifelong and life-transforming benefits of higher education to every student who dreams of a CSU degree."

Since its launch in 2005, more than a million people have attended this signature event of the CSU's African American Initiative, which aims to increase the preparation, support, retention and degree attainment of African American students.

Outreach directors and staff members will provide information on the application and admission process, as well as scholarships and financial aid available to Cal State students.

Engaging underrepresented communities, strengthening community partnerships and encouraging a college-going culture is critical to eliminating equity gaps for students and is a priority of the CSU's Graduation Initiative. The university continues to set record completion rates, awarding nearly 113,000 bachelor's degrees for the 2020-21 academic year.

In 2020-21, Black students in the CSU earned 4,303 bachelor's degrees—an all-time high—with students earning 341 more bachelor's degrees than during the prior academic year.

While these are record-breaking achievements for students and their families, stubborn equity gaps—the difference in graduation rates between students from historically underserved backgrounds and their peers—remain, and in some cases are widening. In October, the CSU established five equity goals prioritizing success for all students: 1) re-engage and re-enroll underserved students; 2) expand credit opportunities with summer/intersession; 3) ensure equitable access to digital degree roadmaps; 4) eliminate administrative barriers to graduation; and 5) promote equitable learning practices and reduce D, F, or withdrawal rates. The CSU is dedicated to equity and inclusivity for underserved students of color, first-generation college students and students from modest-income families.

To find a CSU Super Sunday church location near you, visit the CSU's website.