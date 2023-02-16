Newswise — ​The California State University (CSU) has partnered with nearly 100 predominantly African American churches throughout California to present the 18th annual CSU Super Sunday on February 26, 2023. CSU system leaders, campus presidents, administrators and students will visit places of worship to share personal stories and important college-related information with congregants to advance access, opportunity and success for Black and African American students.

“Super Sunday seeks to empower African American youth and their families to start early on the path to college and to understand that a CSU degree is accessible, affordable, achievable and transformational," said Sylvia A. Alva, Ph.D., CSU executive vice chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs.

“Our 23 universities​ are committed to ensuring students in historically underrepresented communities have the resources and support they need to thrive, experience a sense of belonging, and achieve college and career success. As part of Graduation Initiative 2025, we are laser-focused on eliminating equity gaps and supporting Black and African American students in earning their degrees and making a lasting difference in our communities."

After Super Sunday services, outreach directors and staff will provide information on the CSU application and admission process, as well as scholarships and financial aid available to Cal State students.

Since its launch in 2005, more than a million people have participated in this signature awareness event of the CSU's African American Initiative, which aims to increase the preparation, support, retention and degree attainment of Black and African American students. In 2021-22, more than 3,900 African American students earned CSU bachelor's degrees and more than 800 earned CSU graduate degrees.

The CSU remains focused on improving equity and inclusivity for underserved students of color, first-generation college students and students from modest-income families. In fact, eliminating graduation rate equity gaps that exist between underserved students and their peers remains a top priority of the CSU Graduation Initiative.

With 23 universities across California, the CSU offers more access to diverse higher education pathways than any public university system in the United States. Nearly one-third of CSU students are the first in their family to earn a degree, more than half are from traditionally underrepresented communities and nearly half of undergraduates receive the Pell Grant. And, more than half of CSU bachelor's recipients in 2021-22 graduated with zero student debt.

To find a CSU Super Sunday church location near you, visit the CSU Super Sunday website.

California State University

The California State University is the largest system of four-year higher education in the country, with 23 campuses, nearly 460,000 students, and 56,000 faculty and staff. Nearly 40 percent of the CSU's undergraduate students transfer from California Community Colleges. The CSU was created in 1960 with a mission of providing high-quality, affordable education to meet the ever-changing needs of California. With its commitment to quality, opportunity and student success, the CSU is renowned for superb teaching, innovative research and for producing job-ready graduates. Each year, the CSU awards more than 132,000 degrees. One in every 20 Americans holding a college degree is a graduate of the CSU and our alumni are 4 million strong. Connect with and learn more about the CSU in the CSU NewsCenter.