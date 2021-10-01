Newswise — All 23 California State University (CSU) campuses will begin accepting applications for admission to the fall 2022 term on October 1, 2021. Students interested in attending any CSU campus can apply online at the university's application portal: Cal State Apply.

Cal State Apply enables all CSU incoming freshman, transfer, graduate and international students to apply to multiple CSU campuses with just one application.

The website provides prospective students and their parents important information about degree offerings across the CSU. The site includes a comprehensive database detailing undergraduate and graduate degree programs offered at each campus, as well as information about the campus community, student housing, financial aid and campus life.

Applying early during the priority application period is encouraged; high demand, impacted campuses will not accept applications after November 30. Campuses or programs that are "impacted" have higher demand from qualified applicants than can be accommodated. Prospective students are encouraged to check Cal State Apply for specific deadlines.

For fall 2022 applications, the fee is $70 per campus. However, the CSU expects that about half of this year's undergraduate applicants will qualify to have the application fee waived based on income criteria.

The CSU is committed to helping high school and community college students overcome university admissions challenges caused by COVID-19. The university has taken steps to ensure students are not adversely impacted by these disruptions and can pursue their degree as planned, including temporarily suspending the use of ACT/SAT examinations in determining eligibility for all campuses for the 2022-2023 academic year. First-time freshmen must meet the following eligibility requirements: be a high school graduate or equivalent; complete the 15-unit comprehensive “a-g" pattern of college preparatory courses; and earn a qualifying “a-g" grade point average.

After applying, prospective students should visit the university's financial aid website to learn more about financial aid options. The CSU represents the best value in higher education with one of the lowest tuition fees in the nation and robust financial aid totaling more than $4.5 billion per year. In fact, 80 percent of all CSU students receive some type of financial aid, and 60 percent of undergraduates receive sufficient grant and scholarship financial aid to cover the full cost of tuition.

It has never been a better time to be a CSU student. As part of Graduation Initiative 2025, CSU campuses continue to remove barriers to student achievement and provide students with additional support inside and outside the classroom, resulting in record graduation and retention rates – in the spring of 2021, CSU campuses awarded a record number of 132,617 degrees. Additionally, the university recently launched the first phase of the CSUCCESS program – a bold initiative to enhance student achievement and create more equitable opportunities for the CSU community by providing industry-leading technology.

