Newswise — Members of the California State University's (CSU) Board of Trustees Committee on Educational Policy today unanimously approved a proposal to amend Title 5 of the California Code of Regulations to remove references to the SAT and ACT standardized tests from undergraduate admissions requirements. Approval by the full board—expected during tomorrow's meeting—will result in the discontinuation of standardized tests in the university's undergraduate admissions processes.

“This decision aligns with the California State University's continued efforts to level the playing field and provide greater access to a high-quality college degree for students from all backgrounds," said Acting Chancellor Steve Relyea. “In essence, we are eliminating our reliance on a high-stress, high-stakes test that has shown negligible benefit and providing our applicants with greater opportunities to demonstrate their drive, talents and potential for college success."

The Cal State Students Association (CSSA) and the Academic Senate of the California State University (ASCSU) have both formally supported the proposed amendments to Title 5 regarding the discontinuation of standardized examinations for CSU undergraduate admissions.

The university suspended the use of standardized test scores for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years due to hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate harmful impacts for prospective applicants. Prior to the suspension of the requirement for SAT and ACT tests, the CSU had been engaged in ongoing discussions related to undergraduate admission eligibility and the role of standardized testing.

In January 2022, the CSU's Admission Advisory Council (AAC) which is comprised of faculty, administrators and students, recommended the permanent discontinuation of the use of standardized test scores in undergraduate admissions. The AAC began its review of standardized tests in spring 2021 and found that the SAT and ACT tests provide negligible additional value to the CSU admission process.

In addition to consideration of pandemic-related hardships and concerns brought forth by PK-12 school districts and community-based organizations, the AAC also considered equity and fairness, academic preparation, Graduation Initiative 2025 goals and extensive research on standardized testing and college admission as part of its deliberations and decision-making process.

Similar to practices that have been implemented during the pandemic, CSU campuses will utilize a multi-factored admission criteria to determine student eligibility in lieu of standardized test scores.

The March 23th Board of Trustees meeting will begin at 9 a.m.

