Newswise — (Carson, CA) Three California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) faculty members are available to provide comment on the 2024 Presidential Election.

Assistant Professor of Political Science Julien Labarre focuses on the health of the information environment, and how the media and political psychology contribute to pathologies of democracy like polarization, populism, and extremism. View Labarre’s expert profile.

Associate Professor of Political Science Christopher Hallenbrook studies conceptions of political obligation and how political theory informs modern public policy debates. He provides commentary on local, state, and national politics. View Hallenbrook’s expert profile.

Assistant Professor of Labor Studies Alfredo Carlos is a political scientist by training and an expert in Latino voters and politics, immigration, labor politics, and social movements. He is fluent in Spanish and English. View Carlos’ expert profile.

# # #

About California State University, Dominguez Hills

California State University, Dominguez Hills cultivates an academic community committed to justice, equity, and inclusion—one that fosters a sense of belonging and advances social mobility for our graduates. For more than five decades, we have provided knowledge, talent, and leadership to Southern California and beyond. Strategically located to bring educational pathways to underserved communities in the aftermath of the 1965 Watts Rebellion, we proudly educate many first-generation college students. Ranked first in the nation for expanding college access and increasing economic opportunities, CSUDH delivers a transformative education that is grounded in culturally sustaining practices, innovative research, creativity, and community engagement. We are dedicated to fostering students’ critical inquiry, career readiness, and passion for lifelong learning—ensuring that upon graduation, students are equipped to lead and thrive in the industries shaping the future. For more information, visit csudh.edu.