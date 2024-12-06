Newswise — Cal State Fullerton ranked No. 4 in the nation among four-year schools for the total number of bachelor’s degrees awarded to Latinx students in both Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education’s 2024 “Top 100 Colleges and Universities for Hispanics” and Diverse: Issues In Higher Education’s 2024 “Top 100 Degree Producers” rankings.

The two publications also ranked CSUF No. 33 in the nation for total master’s degrees granted to Latinx students.

CSUF currently offers more than 100 degree programs and anticipates an enrollment of nearly 43,000 students in fall 2024. The university serves a 54.3% Latinx student population. This year, it was also one of nine U.S. colleges and universities recertified with the prestigious Seal of Excelencia from nonprofit Excelencia in Education, a national authority on Latinx student success.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary as a U.S. Department of Education-designated Hispanic- Serving Institution, CSUF is strengthening efforts to recruit and retain students from underserved communities and uphold its HSI designation.

Hispanic Outlook on Education named CSUF No. 16 in the nation for total enrollment of Latinx students among four-year schools. Meanwhile, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education named CSUF No. 3 in the nation for awarding bachelor’s degrees to underrepresented students.

In awarding degrees to Latinx students by specific areas of study, Hispanic Outlook on Education ranked CSUF:

No. 1 in history

No. 2 in communication and journalism

No. 6 in education

No. 6 in visual and performing arts

No. 7 in business management and marketing

No. 10 in foreign languages, literature and linguistics

In awarding degrees to Latinx students by specific areas of study, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education ranked CSUF:

No 1. in public health

No. 2 in business administration, management and operations

No. 2 in communications, journalism and related programs

No. 2 in parks, recreation, leisure and fitness studies

Both rankings are based on 2022-23 preliminary data collected by the U.S. Department of Education.