Newswise — Cal State Fullerton ranked No. 4 in the nation among four-year schools for the total number of bachelor’s degrees awarded to Latinx students in both Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education’s 2024 “Top 100 Colleges and Universities for Hispanics” and Diverse: Issues In Higher Education’s 2024 “Top 100 Degree Producers” rankings.
The two publications also ranked CSUF No. 33 in the nation for total master’s degrees granted to Latinx students.
CSUF currently offers more than 100 degree programs and anticipates an enrollment of nearly 43,000 students in fall 2024. The university serves a 54.3% Latinx student population. This year, it was also one of nine U.S. colleges and universities recertified with the prestigious Seal of Excelencia from nonprofit Excelencia in Education, a national authority on Latinx student success.
Celebrating its 20th anniversary as a U.S. Department of Education-designated Hispanic-
Hispanic Outlook on Education named CSUF No. 16 in the nation for total enrollment of Latinx students among four-year schools. Meanwhile, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education named CSUF No. 3 in the nation for awarding bachelor’s degrees to underrepresented students.
In awarding degrees to Latinx students by specific areas of study, Hispanic Outlook on Education ranked CSUF:
- No. 1 in history
- No. 2 in communication and journalism
- No. 6 in education
- No. 6 in visual and performing arts
- No. 7 in business management and marketing
- No. 10 in foreign languages, literature and linguistics
In awarding degrees to Latinx students by specific areas of study, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education ranked CSUF:
- No 1. in public health
- No. 2 in business administration, management and operations
- No. 2 in communications, journalism and related programs
- No. 2 in parks, recreation, leisure and fitness studies
Both rankings are based on 2022-23 preliminary data collected by the U.S. Department of Education.
