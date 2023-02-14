Newswise — Cal State Fullerton’s Center for Entrepreneurship supports Orange County businesses and aspiring business owners by offering educational programs, consulting services and resources to CSUF students and community members interested in social entrepreneurship.

Social entrepreneurship involves business leaders, known as “social innovators,” attempting to solve challenges related to systemic social and environmental issues.

The center recently received a $550,000 grant from the state of California to support the center’s services in Orange County, including:

Expansion of the CSUF Startup Incubator to include more social enterprise startups

Online education about how to start social enterprises

More online content, events and boot camps for social innovators

Curriculum to embrace social impact

John Bradley Jackson, the center’s director, says the center and those involved with it have shifted to a new way of thinking about business.

“Fifteen years ago, our students wanted to be rich, get a home in Newport Beach and drive a Ferrari. Today, students are looking to make improvements in our community, make the planet better and help people. There has been a shift from purely capitalistic new venture creation to social enterprises,” Jackson said.

Read more about CSUF’S Center for Entrepreneurship at CSUF Business News.

