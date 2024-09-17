Newswise — Cal State Fullerton is among the top colleges in the nation for social mobility, according to The Wall Street Journal/College Pulse’s 2025 Social Mobility ranking.

At No. 11, CSUF rose from its previous No. 24 spot on the list. The list recognizes such factors as the percentage of students from lower-income families, high graduation rates and the median salaries of graduates.

CSUF ranks No. 85 overall among the journal’s 2025 Best Colleges in the U.S., climbing more than 90 spots from its previous rank at No. 177. CSUF also made the Top 20 on the journal’s 2025 Best Value ranking at No. 17. The list ranks schools based on the median salaries of alumni and how quickly those earnings can cover the estimated cost of a degree.

The Best Colleges ranking scores 500 U.S. institutions on such measures as graduation rates, graduates’ salaries, learning opportunities, career preparation and diversity. It takes into consideration how much a school improves students’ chances of graduating and future earnings, as well as feedback from students on college life.

Since last year, the journal has put greater emphasis on measuring the value added by colleges. Its 2025 list features 25 new colleges in its Top 50, and public schools are prominent among those that have climbed this year’s list.

The journal also expanded its list this year to include a total of 500 institutions that have showcased positive outcomes for students and alumni, compared to 400 institutions the previous year.

