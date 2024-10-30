Newswise — Political science faculty members and elections experts can speak to key issues of the 2024 elections beyond Election Day on Nov. 5, including the economy, presidential history, Supreme Court appointments, taxes, and racial and gender inequality.

Politics, Administration and Justice faculty and the CSUF Alumni Association will host an information session titled “What to Expect for the 2024 Election,” 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at CSUF’s Golleher Alumni House. The session discussion will include some of the major contests on the ballot and what to expect for the 2024 presidential election.

Learn more about these events at fullerton.edu/election.

CSUF’s political science and election experts include:

Siobhan Brooks, professor of African American Studies

Areas of knowledge: Race and gender relations, Black history

She can be reached at [email protected]

Pamela Fiber-Ostrow, professor of political science

Areas of knowledge: Public law, gender politics, elections

She can be reached at [email protected]

April Franklin, lecturer

Areas of knowledge: political advertising, political communication

She can be reached at [email protected]

Matt Jarvis, associate professor of political science

Areas of knowledge: Elections, campaigns, public opinion

He can be reached at 510-682-5374 and [email protected]

Rob Robinson, associate professor of political science

Areas of knowledge: American elections, U.S. presidency

He can be reached at [email protected]

Scott Spitzer, associate professor of political science

Areas of knowledge: US presidency and domestic policymaking

He can be reached at [email protected]

Sarah Hill, professor of political science

Areas of knowledge: California politics, election administration, education policy

She recently hosted and informative session: Ballot Propositions 101

She can be reached at [email protected]

