Newswise — Political science faculty members and elections experts can speak to key issues of the 2024 elections beyond Election Day on Nov. 5, including the economy, presidential history, Supreme Court appointments, taxes, and racial and gender inequality. 

Politics, Administration and Justice faculty and the CSUF Alumni Association will host an information session titled “What to Expect for the 2024 Election,” 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at CSUF’s Golleher Alumni House. The session discussion will include some of the major contests on the ballot and what to expect for the 2024 presidential election.

Learn more about these events at fullerton.edu/election.

CSUF’s political science and election experts include: 

  • Rob Robinson, associate professor of political science
    Areas of knowledge: American elections, U.S. presidency
    He can be reached at [email protected] 

  • Scott Spitzer, associate professor of political science
    Areas of knowledge: US presidency and domestic policymaking
    He can be reached at [email protected] 

