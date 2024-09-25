Newswise — U.S. News & World Report ranks Cal State Fullerton as a No. 7 top performer on social mobility out of more than 430 national universities listed in its 2025 Best Colleges rankings.

The Top Performers on Social Mobility list assesses schools’ graduation rates of economically disadvantaged students. The ranking factors for this national universities category this year were based on the graduation rates and graduation performance of Pell Grant-awarded students.

Out of CSUF’s 41,962 enrolled students in fall 2023, 59.8% received financial aid.

U.S. News also recognized CSUF and its undergraduate programs in the following categories:

No. 37 in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs (non-doctorate)

No. 69 in Top Public Schools

No. 114 in Undergraduate Nursing Programs

No. 136 in National Universities

No. 147 in Undergraduate Business Programs

No. 180 in Undergraduate Psychology Programs

No. 193 in Undergraduate Computer Science Programs

No. 198 in Undergraduate Economics Programs

No. 206 in Best Value Schools

The 2025 Best Colleges rankings methodology for national universities evaluated 17 measures of academic quality, like peer assessment, graduation rates and a university’s financial resources per student.

The most significant change from the previous year's methodology was that U.S. News no longer considered graduation rates of first-generation students in its ranking formulas for national universities, including its top performers on social mobility rankings. The weight formerly attributed to graduation rates of first-generation students was reallocated to graduation rates of Pell Grant recipients.

About Cal State Fullerton: The largest university in the CSU and the only campus in Orange County, Cal State Fullerton offers more than 100 degree programs and Division 1 athletics. Recognized as a national model for supporting student success, CSUF excels with innovative, high-impact educational practices, including faculty-student collaborative research, study abroad and competitive internships. CSUF is a top public university known for its success in supporting first-generation and underrepresented students, and preparing all students to become leaders in the global marketplace. Our vibrant and diverse campus is a primary driver of workforce and economic development in the region. Visit fullerton.edu.

# # #

Media Contact:

Kendra Morales, Associate Director of Public Relations, 657-278-4852, [email protected]

Cerise Valenzuela Metzger, Senior Director of Strategic Communications, 657-278-4856, [email protected]