Newswise — U.S. News & World Report ranks Cal State Fullerton as a No. 2 top performer on social mobility out of more than 400 national universities listed in its 2024 Best Colleges rankings. The university climbed from its No. 7 top performer on social mobility ranking for 2023.

U.S. News’ Top Performers on Social Mobility list assesses the graduation rates of economically disadvantaged students. The ranking factors for its National Universities category were based on the graduation rates of Pell Grant-awarded students and first-generation students.

Out of more than 40,386 enrolled undergraduate students in fall 2022, 16,931 students (41.9%) were eligible for Pell Grants.

U.S. News also recognized Cal State Fullerton and its undergraduate programs in the following categories:

No. 31 in Best Undergraduate Teaching

No. 40 in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs (non-doctorate)

No. 70 in Top Public Schools

No. 133 in National Universities

No. 135 in Undergraduate Business Programs

No. 154 in Nursing

No. 203 in Undergraduate Psychology Programs

No. 210 in Undergraduate Computer Science Programs

No. 211 in Best Value Schools

About Cal State Fullerton: The largest university in the CSU and the only campus in Orange County, Cal State Fullerton offers 110 degree programs and Division 1 athletics. Recognized as a national model for supporting student success, CSUF excels with innovative, high-impact educational practices, including faculty-student collaborative research, study abroad and competitive internships. Our vibrant and diverse campus is a primary driver of workforce and economic development in the region. CSUF is a top public university known for its success in supporting first-generation and underrepresented students, and preparing all students to become leaders in the global marketplace. Our It Takes a Titan campaign, a five-year $250 million comprehensive fundraising initiative, prioritizes investments in academic innovation, student empowerment, campus transformation and community enrichment. Visit fullerton.edu.

