Newswise — Associated Students Inc.’s Food Pantry at Cal State Fullerton, which provides students with fresh produce and essential food items, was recently gifted $75,000 from Kaiser Permanente to support the pantry’s mission of combating food insecurity.

The gift will be used to purchase refrigerated lockers as well as culturally and dietary-specific foods, so CSUF students can focus on achieving their academic and personal goals.

The food pantry was established in 2018 as a mobile food pantry, and has since grown into a permanent space in the Titan Student Union where students can shop in a confidential environment for such groceries as eggs, milk, bread, snacks, ready-to-eat frozen foods, fruits, vegetables and soups. In 2024, about 3,200 students visited the pantry.

“The gift to the ASI Food Pantry represents a significant step in supporting students’ well-being and academic success,” said Talia Rodriguez, coordinator of the ASI Food Pantry. “This donation helps to expand The Pantry’s capacity, improve access to nutritious food and enhance services.”

The refrigerated lockers, which will be installed in December, will provide a safe place for students to store their groceries after they’ve been selected, especially if those students need to attend classes all day.

Kaiser Permanente’s gift also will help increase the pantry’s vegan and vegetarian options. It will support adding Asian, Latin American and Indian cuisine staples, like rice noodles, miso soup, corn tortillas, spices, roti flour, lentils and more.

“It is an honor for Kaiser Permanente to support Cal State Fullerton’s food pantry,” said Payman Roshan, senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente Orange County. “Addressing food insecurity among students is a critical issue, and we’re proud to play a role in ensuring the university can provide fresh, healthy food options to those in need. Investing in the well-being of students is an investment in the future of our community.”

The ASI Food Pantry — located in Titan Student Union Room 129 — also partners with Second Harvest Food Bank, the CSUF Campus Garden and the Arboretum and Botanical Garden at Cal State Fullerton. In addition to providing nutritional support, the pantry collaborates with Basic Needs Services to ensure students have access to necessities like professional attire, hygiene products and financial literacy training.

