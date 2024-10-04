Newswise — Please join us for a tour of Cal State Fullerton's renovated visual arts complex on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. This media tour will walk through the Buildings E and H.

The visual arts complex was reimagined and redesigned to provide CSUF College of the Arts students with tools, experiences and contacts that will prepare them for the creative economy’s current and future workforce needs.

New additions to the visual arts complex include 27 updated classrooms and studios, including a Green Screen/Motion Capture Room, graduate art studios, upgraded lecture halls, two additional computer labs, drawing and painting rooms, a 2D foundations classroom, and illustration and animation studios.

Students now have access to more resources such as 3D printers, filming labs and renovated darkrooms. The renovations also include faculty offices, a new dean’s suite and additional indoor and outdoor seating.

Another one-story addition houses four new gallery spaces for the Nicholas and Lee Begovich Gallery as well as three student galleries, an arts research library, and a room for artists to unpack, prepare and store exhibit pieces.



There is also a visual arts complex open house on Saturday, Oct. 19, and a CSUF Nicholas and Lee Begovich Gallery opening on Saturday, Nov. 2.