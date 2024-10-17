Newswise — Media and community members are welcome to tour Cal State Fullerton’s renovated visual arts galleries at 4:30 p.m. this Saturday, Oct 19. The visual arts complex buildings were reimagined and redesigned to prepare College of the Arts students for the creative economy’s current and future workforce needs.

The complex’s new additions include 27 updated classrooms and studios. They feature a green screen/motion capture room, graduate art studios, upgraded lecture halls, two additional computer labs, drawing and painting rooms, illustration and animation studios, and a 2D foundations classroom.

Students have access to more resources such as 3D printers, filming labs and renovated darkrooms. Updates also include a new dean’s suite, faculty offices, and additional indoor and outdoor seating.

Another one-story building will house new space for the Nicholas and Lee Begovich Gallery, three student galleries, an arts research library, and a room for unpacking, preparing and storing exhibit pieces.

If you cannot attend, you may access photos of the complex in Dropbox. Or, please let us know if you can attend the Nicholas and Lee Begovich Gallery opening on Saturday, Nov. 2.

