Newswise — NEW YORK – February 10, 2022 – CTO Plus 2022 will feature the latest research and techniques for chronic total occlusions (CTO) as well as complex percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI). The annual conference, organized by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF), will take place February 24-25, 2022 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York, NY. Online access to the live cases and discussions will be complimentary. The full program is now available online.

“The approach to patients being referred for PCI in the modern-day cath lab requires a comprehensive knowledge base combined with a high level of technical skill,” said Course Director Ajay J. Kirtane, MD, SM. Dr. Kirtane is Chief Academic Officer at Columbia University Interventional Cardiovascular Care and Director at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center’s Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories. “In conjunction with a team of course directors and faculty including some of the most talented interventionalists in our field, we are very excited to engage a wider group of clinical practitioners by expanding this year’s program to include complex PCI topics. The conference will cover important themes such as decision-making in coronary revascularization, specific treatment of complex lesion subsets, and the use of adjunctive tools including intravascular imaging and physiology to optimize patient outcomes.”

CTO Plus 2022 will feature 12 live case transmissions performed by some of the world’s leading operators along with real-time analysis from world-class faculty members. Sessions will also highlight engaging case-based discussions, challenging cases, and the latest technical developments and refinements in CTO and high-risk PCI.

“At CTO Plus 2022, we hope to provide attendees with robust discussions around the current evidence, global expert opinion and experience, and an update on novel techniques and technologies,” said Course Director Margaret B. McEntegart, MD, PhD. Dr. McEntegart is a Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Golden Jubilee National Hospital in Scotland. “Operators consistently report that live cases provide them with the most impactful learning experience, and thus they remain the centerpiece of CTO Plus 2022. In addition to demonstrating the use of contemporary CTO techniques and technologies, there will be a new emphasis on precision and optimized PCI with intravascular imaging and physiology, plaque modification techniques, and the use of hemodynamic support.”

“Live cases are at the heart and soul of education, as you get to see in real-time the thinking and the execution of complex algorithms for problem-solving,” said Course Director William L. Lombardi, MD. Dr. Lombardi is Professor of Medicine and Director of Complex Coronary Artery Disease Therapies at the University of Washington Medical Center. “CTO Plus is the meeting for coronary interventionalists who want to push themselves to be the very best at their jobs.”

“Advanced techniques and training are critical for identifying the types of patients who can benefit from these procedures,” said Juan F. Granada, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of CRF. “CTO Plus 2022 will provide attendees with high-quality education in the treatment of complex coronary artery disease, as well as unique opportunities to engage with colleagues and experts from around the world.”

Additional details on CTO Plus 2022 are available at https://cto2022.crfconnect.com/.

