Newswise — The Chulalongkorn University Social Innovation Hub (CU SiHub) supported project to encourage the development of social innovation business model prototypes was held on September 2, 2023 at the Visid Prachuabmoh Building to showcase the business design of innovations for social benefit and evaluate the viability of implementing the research group’s business plan.

Prof. Dr. Chakkaphan Sutthirat, Vice President for Research Affairs, Chulalongkorn University, provided the opening speech, while Mr. Chayut Sakunkoo, CEO and co-founder of the Tact Social Consulting Company Limited, gave the welcoming speech.

Five research groups trained in the “Social Innovation-Led Enterprise – the Social Entrepreneurship Incubator Program” presented:

1. “The Project to Develop a Prototype Biochar Product as a Material to Improve the Quality of Saline Soil” by Dr. Bualuang Faiyue from the Environmental Research Institute.

2. “Waste Dating: Matching the Garbage Man’s Heart” by Dr. Theerayut Phengsaart from the Faculty of Engineering

3. “Social Business Model for Zero Energy Use: Digital Twin System for Energy Savings of Air Conditioning Systems” by Asst. Prof. Terdsak Tachakitkachorn from the Faculty of Architecture.

4. Dr. Saran Keeratihattayakorn from the Faculty of Engineering was gathering product marketing data for “Recycled Plastic Filament for 3D Printers.”

5. “Beeswax Scented Candles to Stimulate Memories” by Dr. Janat Thiengsurin from the Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts

Organized by CU SiHub, the program aims to bring innovative prototypes for social benefit to a business model that can generate income to circulate and conduct research systematically in a sustainable way, as well as study the feasibility of implementing the research group’s business plan in the project. Additionally, it encourages a new generation of researchers to gain commercial experience and be able to generate actual ideas that are of long-term benefit to society.