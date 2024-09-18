Newswise — Carbon and nitrogen are fundamental to plant growth and agricultural productivity, with their regulation often mediated by carboxylate metabolism enzymes. While previous research has identified the importance of malate-related enzymes in managing carbon and nitrogen metabolism in plants, their specific functions in fleshy fruits like cucumbers remain largely unexplored. Addressing this knowledge gap is crucial for understanding how these enzymes can be leveraged to boost fruit yield and quality.



Led by scientists from China Agricultural University and the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Plant Physiology, the study (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhad216) was published on October 25, 2023, in Horticulture Research. It focuses on the CsNADP-ME2 (NADP-dependent malic enzyme, NADP-ME) enzyme in cucumbers, which plays a crucial role in regulating carbon and amino acid metabolism. By examining transgenic lines, the researchers revealed how varying levels of CsNADP-ME2 expression influence carbon flow and the metabolic balance of sugars and amino acids, providing new insights into improving fruit quality.



The study investigates how CsNADP-ME2 orchestrates carbon and nitrogen metabolism in cucumber fruits. Predominantly active in the exocarp and vascular bundles, CsNADP-ME2 regulates the conversion of malate into pyruvate and CO₂, key processes in glycolysis and the tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle. Overexpression of CsNADP-ME2 significantly boosted soluble sugars and starch, while its suppression led to malate and amino acid accumulation, underscoring its dual role in maintaining carbon-nitrogen balance. The findings highlight CsNADP-ME2’s potential as a target for metabolic engineering, promising enhanced cucumber growth and improved fruit quality.



Dr. Xiaolei Sui, a lead researcher in the study, commented, "Our research shows that CsNADP-ME2 is more than just a metabolic participant—it is a crucial regulator of the network that integrates sugar and amino acid synthesis in cucumber fruits. By decoding the feedback mechanisms and regulatory functions of this enzyme, we can develop new strategies to enhance the nutritional value and yield of cucumbers and other fleshy fruits."



The identification of CsNADP-ME2’s critical role in cucumber metabolism paves the way for innovative approaches to improve fruit quality and agricultural yields through genetic and metabolic engineering. Targeting this enzyme allows for precise adjustments in carbon and nitrogen balance, optimizing crop productivity. This study underscores the potential of manipulating key metabolic enzymes to meet global food security needs, enhancing plant growth and fruit development in sustainable agricultural practices.

