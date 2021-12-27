CLEVELAND—Cue the violins.

A Northeast Ohio student-founded company developing inexpensive, acoustically solid, and durable 3D-printed ¼-size violins for children’s use will show off their latest iteration at CES 2022 in January.

The engineers behind the violins will be among a half dozen exhibitors from Case Western Reserve University on site and online for the hybrid virtual/in-person long-anticipated tech convention.

It will be the third year in a row that 3D Music will be at CES (the event was held virtually in January 2021) to try to impress the multitudes of media members, investors and collaborators who descend on Las Vegas each year to see the newest in technology, entertainment and more.

This time, 3D Music founder and engineer Matthew Canel plans to actually print a pair of the colorful, hard plastic musical instruments on site during the Jan. 5-8 show and will have several others available for visitors to try out. Violins will be available for pre-order as well.

It’s a process that will take about 48 hours for just one violin, but could give convention-goers a look into the production of the musical instruments.

“We’ve already shipped the printer out to Vegas and as long as we get the power to run it, we’re excited to show how it works,” said Canel, who conceived and developed the musical instruments while studying at CWRU. “It’s really cool to watch as it comes together over about a two-day period and becomes a high-quality musical instrument.”

Canel is a double alumnus of the university who earned his master’s degree in 2021 from the Case School of Engineering and who now has a patent pending on the violins and has a production office located on the seventh floor of the university’s 50,000-square-foot innovation space, Sear’s think[box]. He said among the selling points of the violins is that they are durable, safe and affordable.

“What makes our instruments special is that they are resistant to temperature and humidity and can withstand falls that would destroy a traditional wooden violin.” he said. “We also use the only plastic that does not have a Prop 65 warning by the state of California. Our instruments can also be easily cleaned which is very beneficial with instruments used in schools.”

For now, that cost is $200 for a violin, but Canel said the CES attendees can order one for $150.

“We plan on using CES to do market testing,” he said. “We know there is a market for student players, but we plan to introduce our new full-size violins at CES this year.”

3D-Music is run by Canel and 2013 Case Western Reserve graduate Ben Kaufman.

You can reach 3D Music directly at [email protected] or

The CES-CWRU connection

It will be the ninth straight year in which some of the best innovators, engineers and developers from Case Western Reserve University will show off their work at one of the world’s largest technology shows.

Case Western Reserve, a private Northeast Ohio university with well-known strengths in research, engineering and science, will have seven different exhibitors in a half dozen booths. (Look for Booth #60859-69, Eureka Park, Tech West, Sands, Hall G, if you’re on-site)

“We’re unbelievably excited to go there in person again after a virtual-only presence in January 2021,” said CWRU LaunchNet Director Bob Sopko, who organizes the university’s annual participation and mentors many of the student exhibitors. “People are excited about the chance to see people in person, to test out their ideas and validate their plans and innovations with potential partners, funders and other entrepreneurs from all over the world.”

But, as in other years, the CWRU contingent is more than just student innovators. The group includes alumni, faculty and even collaborators from other universities who have less direct ties to Case Western Reserve.

“There’s a whole innovation ecosystem we play a role in,” Sopko said. “This year, we have two student groups who will have representatives here—one group to talk to manufacturers about their project, but in stealth mode, and another to learn about the financial modeling of startups and locate investors who might support their work.

“CES is really a living lab for innovators—from idea to production to marketing to collaborating and more.”

The Burton D. Morgan Foundation supports the Case Western Reserve exhibits at CES and many entrepreneurship activities on campus and across Northeast Ohio.

Several of the exhibitors for CES 2022 attended the nationally regarded National Science Foundation I-Corps’ program and I-Corps-UARF (uakronuarf.com)

The 2022 lineup

Among the other exhibitors from Case Western Reserve:

Repowered Robotics—A project affiliated with a start-up founded in early 2019 by Case Western Reserve student Robert Steward and partners which sprang from the university’s 62-member robotics club. In summer of 2021, the group began designing their Modular Multiphase Power Supply Unit (MMPSU), a 2.4kW step-down converter intended for powering robot systems with low-voltage, high-current motors. Repowered Robotics “aims to make hardware and mechanical components for intermediate level robotics and early stage robotics startups.”

Wizest—An investing platform that democratizes access to financial experts, making investing as easy as building a Fantasy Football team. William Littlefield, a Case Western Reserve alum and grad student, is a part of its founding team. Wizest is supported by the Gener8tor gBeta accelerator and had been recognized as a Money 20/20 top Fintech of the year and by Forbes.com as 'the anti Robin Hood."

TonDone (formerly known as Signal Cortex, a 2021 exhibitor)—A simple, all-in-one management software that helps building service contractors retain customers, increase sales, and transform their business operations through improved workplace communications and stronger customer relationships. Developed by two Case Western Reserve alumni, Matt Crowley and Bill Wichert, and supported by the Chicago TechStars accelerator.

Mayday Pro—A cloud-based startup that aims to help both consumers and companies more efficiently find an appliance manual, fix it or arrange for professional help if you can’t. The project was developed by husband and wife team of Amir Pasdar and Neda Mehdiszadeh, a student at the Case Western Reserve Siegel Center for Lifelong Learning.