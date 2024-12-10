Newswise — Lateral branching in tomatoes is a complex genetic trait that directly impacts plant shape and overall productivity. Excessive branching can lead to competition for resources within the plant, ultimately reducing crop yields. While numerous genes have been linked to branching traits, the intricate genetic network controlling this process has remained largely elusive. This research is a significant step toward unraveling this complexity, laying the groundwork for more optimized tomato plant architectures that could enhance agricultural efficiency.



The study (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae193), published on July 11, 2024, in Horticulture Research, was led by a team of researchers from China Agricultural University and Northeast Agricultural University. The scientists explored how the WRKY-B transcription factor interacts with key genes such as BLIND, PIN4, and IAA15, shedding light on how these interactions control lateral branch development in tomatoes.



At the heart of the study is the role of WRKY-B, a regulator induced by auxin. The researchers discovered that WRKY-B directly activates the expression of two genes—BLIND and PIN4—which promote lateral branching. Simultaneously, WRKY-B represses IAA15, a gene known to inhibit bud growth. By generating CRISPR/Cas9 mutants and overexpression lines, the team demonstrated how manipulating WRKY-B led to significant changes in the number and size of lateral branches. This detailed molecular insight into axillary bud development reveals WRKY-B as a central player in tomato branching, potentially enabling the creation of tomato cultivars with optimized growth patterns, higher yields, and reduced need for labor-intensive pruning.



"Unlocking the secrets of the WRKY-B factor in tomato plants is a major stride in agricultural science," says Dr. Jingbin Jiang, lead corresponding author of the study. "This discovery not only advances our understanding of plant biology but also paves the way for more productive and sustainable tomato cultivation, benefiting both farmers and consumers."



The implications of this research are vast, offering a transformative impact on tomato farming. By manipulating the WRKY-B factor, scientists and breeders can develop tomato plants with improved branching structures that are not only more productive but also require less maintenance. This advancement could transform traditional farming practices, enhance food production efficiency, and bolster global food security through more sustainable and cost-effective crop management strategies.

###

References

DOI

10.1093/hr/uhae193

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1093/hr/uhae193

Funding information

We acknowledge financial support from the Special Postdoctoral Funding from Heilongjiang Province (LBH-TZ2306); the National Natural Science Foundation of China (32002059), (32372705); the Key Research and Development Program of Ningxia (Special Talents) (2023BSB03024).

About Horticulture Research

Horticulture Research is an open access journal of Nanjing Agricultural University and ranked number one in the Horticulture category of the Journal Citation Reports ™ from Clarivate, 2022. The journal is committed to publishing original research articles, reviews, perspectives, comments, correspondence articles and letters to the editor related to all major horticultural plants and disciplines, including biotechnology, breeding, cellular and molecular biology, evolution, genetics, inter-species interactions, physiology, and the origination and domestication of crops.