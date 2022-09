The Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) congratulates the following 75 teams accepted to be a part of the 2022-23 Scholars Transformed Through Research (STR) Program. The STR Program is a competitive application-based professional development opportunity for teams consisting of a campus representative and one to two undergraduate students. These teams will participate in a 6-month program aimed at developing their communication and advocacy skills which will empower them to convey the power of the high-impact practices of undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative inquiry experience to diverse stakeholder groups.

“CUR is excited to be offering a program of such critical importance to the development of civically engaged researchers, and elevates the significance of effective human engagement skills. I look forward to working with these 2022-23 STR participants during their journey and celebrating their accomplishments.” Stated Lindsay Currie, CUR’s executive officer.

These teams represent 62 institutions from 28 states and are made up of 75 Campus Representatives and 124 undergraduate researchers.

Alabama

Emma Fisher | Auburn University

Kelli Thompson | Auburn University

Cameron Tice | Auburn University

Merritt Cahoon | Samford University

Rachel George | University of Alabama at Birmingham

Ali McDearmond | University of Alabama at Birmingham

Despina Stavrinos | University of Alabama at Birmingham

Olivia Morris | University of North Alabama

Cynthia Stenger | University of North Alabama

Luke Terwilliger | University of North Alabama

Arizona

Clarissa Pavao | Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Noel Richardson | Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Amanda Zhu | Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Yesenia Cruz Carrillo | Northern Arizona University

James Ingram | Northern Arizona University

Jose Moreno | Northern Arizona University

Laila Puga | Northern Arizona University

Ashley Root | Northern Arizona University

Julie Seeker | Northern Arizona University

California

Subodh Bhandari | California State Polytechnic University

Eve Javier | California State Polytechnic University

Stanley Ossyra | California State Polytechnic University

Abigail Anatasi | California State University at Fullerton

Gerardo Avila | California State University at Fullerton

Nandini Bhakta | California State University at Fullerton

Heather Franson | California State University at Fullerton

William Hoese | California State University at Fullerton

Azeem Horani | California State University at Fullerton

Alice Lee | California State University at Fullerton

Pauline Lim | California State University at Fullerton

Montana Mellody | California State University at Fullerton

Ankita Mohapatra | California State University at Fullerton

Gerardo Robledo | California State University at Fullerton

Anthony Ruiz | California State University at Fullerton

Ying-Chiao Tsao | California State University at Fullerton

Joshua Yang | California State University at Fullerton

Veronica Ayvazian | Chapman University

Lorena Munoz | Chapman University

Dakota Piorkowski | Chapman University

Adam Sanders | Chapman University

Ramesh Singh | Chapman University

Richelle Tanner | Chapman University

Amal Hassan | Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science

Katreena Marie Rago | Charles Drew University of Medicine and Science

Karen Rojas Valencia | Citrus College

Damien Weigner | Irvine Valley College

Taneeka Anand | Pasadena City College

Jared Ashcroft | Pasadena City College

Wing Yu | Pasadena City College

Khanh Bui | Pepperdine University

Jackson Gieger | Pepperdine University

Eunji Shin | Pepperdine University

Madison Beltran | University of California at San Diego

Delaware

Lauren Barsky | University of Delaware

Stacy Mahiga | University of Delaware

Rebecca Metellus | University of Delaware

Florida

Melodie Eichbauer | Florida Gulf Coast University

Tori Guarino | Florida Gulf Coast University

Stanley Carter Oleckna | Florida Gulf Coast University

Danielle Lindner | Stetson University

Andrea Mingo | Stetson University

Alexandra Kearns | University of Florida

Marina Klimenko | University of Florida

Amy Pezoldt | University of Florida

Georgia

Daria Ilatovskaya | Augusta University

Adam Jones | Augusta University

Anne Elise Beals | Georgia College and State University

Stefanie Sevcik | Georgia College and State University

Anthony Choi | Mercer University

Ethan Choi | Mercer University

Caden Hamrick | Mercer University

Idaho

Nicolas Diaz | Boise State University

Melissa Ogle | Boise State University

Stacey Pedraza | Boise State University

Illinois

Achal Anand | University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

Connor Barnes | University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

Stefan Djordjevic | University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

Holly Golecki | University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

Jaylynn Kim | University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

Abigail McDonnell | University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

Katelynn Ohk | University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

Sara Pedron-Haba | University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

Jaydeep Pillai | University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

Christian Proistosescu | University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

Indiana

Megha Anwer | Purdue University

Emily Cahue | Purdue University

Harris Collins | Purdue University

Mariah Mendoza | Purdue University

Victor Mosqueda | Purdue University

Olanrewaju Sodunke | Purdue University

Jason Ware | Purdue University

Mia Yates | Purdue University

Kentucky

Charlotte Gabbard | Morehead State University

Emmalou Schmittzehe | Morehead State University

Massachusetts

Debora Edouard | Simmons University

Jennifer Roecklein-Canfield | Simmons University

Grace Solomon | Simmons University

Amalia Allen | Smith College

Shannon Audley | Smith College

Kelly Tran | Smith College

Michigan

Andrew Kearney | Michigan State University

Alexandra Lee | Michigan State University

Vanessa McCaffrey | Michigan State University

Lexi Nadolsky | Michigan State University

Dorothy Zhao | Michigan State University

Minnesota

Mikayla Carlson | St. Olaf College

Mackenzie Farrell | St. Olaf College

Norman Lee | St. Olaf College

Johannah Belk | University of Minnesota at Duluth

Rebecca Gilbertson | University of Minnesota at Duluth

Sierra Swenson | University of Minnesota at Duluth

Nevada

Dustin Hines | University of Nevada at Las Vegas

Diego Valdivia | University of Nevada at Las Vegas

New Jersey

Moitrayee Chatterjee | New Jersey City University

New Mexico

Crystal Cevering | University of New Mexico

Allison Kilpatrick | University of New Mexico

Sara Pichette | University of New Mexico

New York

Kassandra Jutis | Columbia University

Emma Butzler | Marist College

Zion Klos | Marist College

Carli Piertra |Marist College

Maria Iacullo-Bird | Pace University

James Kennedy | Pace University

Kodjo Adabra | SUNY Geneseo

Yarold Bautista Martinez | SUNY Geneseo

Gaetan Jean Louis | SUNY Geneseo

Olaocha Nwabara | SUNY Geneseo

Zhen Bai | University of Rochester

North Carolina

Quin Anderson | Wake Tech Community College

Carrie Hoffman | Wake Tech Community College

Kevin Reza Villa | Wake Tech Community College

North Dakota

Courtney Chatburn | Minot State University

Hannah Murray | Minot State University

John Webster | Minot State University

Ohio

Joyce Fernandes | Miami University

Cece Meinking | Miami University

Maddie Webber | Miami University

Oklahoma

Jonathon Stallings | Northeastern State University

Viktoria Stallings | Northeastern State University

Luis Vazquez | Northeastern State University

Elizabeth Waring | Northeastern State University

Christopher Crick | Oklahoma State University

Caio Franca | Southern Nazarene University

Jhonathan Guerrero | Southern Nazarene University

Tiya Mitchell | Southern Nazarene University

Oregon

Nihar Koppolu | Portland State University

Amy Lin | Portland State University

Nancy MacKenzie | Portland State University

Carolyn Quam | Portland State University

Natalie Robison | Portland State University

Christof Teuscher | Portland State University

Pennsylvania

Sarah Johnson | Moravian University

Gwen Kester | Moravian University

South Carolina

Alex Bussom | Furman University

Neci Harris | Furman University

Brandon Inabinet | Furman University

Tennessee

Jamie Burriss | Middle Tennessee State University

Luke Gormsen | Middle Tennessee State University

Saman Kittani | Middle Tennessee State University

Kim Unertl | Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Texas

Lance Barton | Austin College

Hannah Herron | Austin College

Cassandra Silva Salas | Austin College

Grace Aguirre | Sam Houston State University

Ghaith Al Sammarraie | Sam Houston State University

Brooke Brown | Sam Houston State University

Kate Chandler | Sam Houston State University

Kelbi Delaune | Sam Houston State University

John Navarro | Sam Houston State University

Diana Olivera | Sam Houston State University

Nate Rodriguez | Sam Houston State University

Amanda Scarbrough | Sam Houston State University

Mariah Jade Zimpfer | Sam Houston State University

Joaquin Haces-Garcia | Texas A&M University at Kingsville

Hua Li | Texas A&M University at Kingsville

Juan Zambrano | Texas A&M University at Kingsville

Catherine Campen | Texas Woman’s University

DiAnna Hynds | Texas Woman’s University

Rose Baker | University of North Texas

Tingkai Guan | University of North Texas

Ali Atis | University of Texas at Dallas

Mario Gil | University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley

Truc Le | University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley

Kristi Lopez | University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley

Utah

Jaxon Didericksen | Utah State University

Kylee Tidwell | Utah State University

Jayme Walters | Utah State University

Yang Huo | Utah Valley University

Anna Schiffmann | Utah Valley University

Harsh Soni | Utah Valley University

Virginia

Alysia Davis | James Madison University

Reggie Wilcox | James Madison University

Antonio Harvey | Longwood University

Jammie McMurtry | Longwood University

Sarah Porter | Longwood University

Chet Bhatta | Radford University Carilion

Christopher Blankenship | Radford University Carilion

Building from the success of previous advocacy offerings, this is the inaugural class of the STR Program. The STR program begins in October 2022 and concludes in April 2023 with a celebration of the program graduates during a spring capstone presentation activity.

####

Founded in 1978, the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) is an organization of individual, institutional, and affiliate members from around the world that share a focus on providing high-quality and collaborative undergraduate research, scholarly, and creative activity opportunities for faculty and students. More than 700 institutions and more than 13,000 individuals belong to CUR. CUR believes that faculty members enhance their teaching and contribution to society by remaining active in research and by involving undergraduates in research, and that students engaged in undergraduate research succeed in their studies and professional advancement.