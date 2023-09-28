Newswise — The Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) congratulates the following 41 teams accepted to be a part of the 2023-24 Scholars Transforming Through Research (STR) Program. The STR Program is a competitive application-based professional development opportunity for teams consisting of a campus representative and one to three undergraduate students. These teams will participate in a six-month program aimed at developing their communication and advocacy skills which will empower them to convey the power of the high-impact practices of undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative inquiry experience to diverse stakeholder groups.

“We need civically engaged researchers now more than ever. As we enter into our second year of the STR Program, I look forward to working with these 2023-24 STR participants as they learn how to elevate their engagement skills and spread the word about the importance of undergraduate research.” Stated Lindsay Currie, CUR’s executive officer.

These teams represent 35 institutions from 19 states and are made up of 41 Campus Representatives and 90 undergraduate researchers.

Alabama

Helena Heiberger | University of North Alabama

Hanna Jefcoat | University of North Alabama

Cynthia Stenger | University of North Alabama

Scarlett Swinea | University of North Alabama

Arizona

Jose G. Moreno | Northern Arizona University

Sophia Zuniga | Northern Arizona University

Arkansas

Maureen Dolan | Arkansas State University

Paige Fithen | Arkansas State University

Drew Fleming | Arkansas State University

Mishka Jeevan | Arkansas State University

Landon Rogers | Arkansas State University

Hannah Seats | Arkansas State University

Emilio Soriano Chavez | Arkansas State University

Carli Tackett | Arkansas State University

California

Yumi Aguilar | California Polytechnic State University – San Luis Obispo

Jay Bettergarcia | California Polytechnic State University – San Luis Obispo

Chenin Gelera | California Polytechnic State University – San Luis Obispo

Amrit Pradhan | California Polytechnic State University – San Luis Obispo

Subodh Bhandari | California State Polytechnic University

Hetkumar Ghadia | California State Polytechnic University

Bazil Alvarez | California State University – Fullerton

Megan Liang | California State University – Fullerton

Jatin Mahey | California State University – Fullerton

Ankita Mohapatra | California State University – Fullerton

Taylor Gomez-Douglas | University of California – Los Angeles

Kelly Kistner | University of California – Los Angeles

Madison Lee | University of California – Los Angeles

Citlali Tejada | University of California – Los Angeles

Florida

Skylar Butler | Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Benjamin Chaback | Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Georgia

Daniel Farr | Kennesaw State University

Hannah Walden | Kennesaw State University

Sarah Bauer | Mercer University

Xzavier Longacre | Mercer University

Anna Ruth Madera | Mercer University

Shay Bataille | Piedmont University

Addie Bowen | Piedmont University

Julia Schmitz | Piedmont University

Imani Vincent | Piedmont University

Louisiana

Justin Anderson | Southeastern Louisiana University

Victoria Debarbieris | Southeastern Louisiana University

Kolby Sheets | Southeastern Louisiana University

Breanna Statum | Southeastern Louisiana University

Maine

Cayson Hamilton | The Jackson Laboratory

Laura Muller | The Jackson Laboratory

Elisa Saint-Denis | The Jackson Laboratory

Michelle Seeler | The Jackson Laboratory

Maryland

Sumra Chaudhry | Towson University

Eber Guzman-Cruz | Towson University

Dajaha Kenney | Towson University

John Weldon | Towson University

Nebraska

Alice McQueney | University of Nebraska at Omaha

Suzanne Sollars | University of Nebraska at Omaha

Gavin Toews | University of Nebraska at Omaha

Brandon Villanueva Sanchez | University of Nebraska at Omaha

New Hampshire

Crystal Bickford | Southern New Hampshire University

Ester Mills | Southern New Hampshire University

New York

Megan Dennis | Marist College

Maggie Gravano | Marist College

Chelsea Venters | Marist College

Ryan Wise | Marist College

Charly Campanella | St. John Fisher University

Zachary Murphy | St. John Fisher University

Kristina Wilson | St. John Fisher University

Kodjo Adabra | SUNY Geneseo

Genesis Flores | SUNY Geneseo

Jessica Gilbert-Overland | SUNY Geneseo

Seynha Jean Coute| SUNY Geneseo

Olaocha Nwabara | SUNY Geneseo

Arianna Whittaker | SUNY Geneseo

Nora Whorton | SUNY Geneseo

Emily Rendek | University of Rochester

Lilli Tamm | University of Rochester

Stephanie Wang | University of Rochester

Ohio

Jeff Dusek | Baldwin Wallace University

Nicole Schwartz | Baldwin Wallace University

Julia Stein | Baldwin Wallace University

Zach Hooten | Ohio State University

Ray Mathew-Santhosham | Ohio State University

Erin Murray | Ohio State University

Kamorah Ryhlick | Ohio State University

Pennsylvania

Kylie Calogero | Millersville University

Ty Geiger | Millersville University

Tatiana Pashkova-Balkenhol | Millersville University

Sarah Qundes | Millersville University

Sydney Rauchut | Millersville University

Julissa Rodriguez | Millersville University

Carrie Smith | Millersville University

Tennessee

Maryam Gerges | Lipscomb University

Leah Jacobs | Lipscomb University

Joshua Owens | Lipscomb University

Chad Phan | Lipscomb University

Abby Powell | Lipscomb University

Amanda Williams | Lipscomb University

Edmund Zhu | Lipscomb University

Mina Abdulkareem | Middle Tennessee State University

Jamie Burriss | Middle Tennessee State University

Brooke Busbee | Middle Tennessee State University

Maxwell Brown | Milligan University

Hailey Hetzler | Milligan University

Thomas Johnson | Milligan University

Kristen Mudrack | Milligan University

Peyton Caroline Crates | University of Tennessee

Vermont Dia | University of Tennessee

Naylen Bryce McKenzie | University of Tennessee

Alex Becker | Vanderbilt University

Madison Roy | Vanderbilt University

Texas

Nathan Abalos | Lamar University

Ian Lian | Lamar University

Morgan Luke | Lamar University

Zaid Mohammed | Lamar University

April Andreas | McLennan Community College

Gisela Delfin | McLennan Community College

Lum Kari | McLennan Community College

Paloma Pena | McLennan Community College

Alexandria Bell | University of Texas – Permian Basin

Sarah Cho | University of Texas – Permian Basin

Utah

Cristina Chirvasa | Utah State University

Matteo Petit Bon | Utah State University

Virginia

Connor Eickelman | Hampden-Sydney College

Luis Meza | Hampden-Sydney College

Andrew Winans | Hampden-Sydney College

Michael Wolyniak | Hampden-Sydney College

Ashley Glover | Radford University

Sekyung Jang | Radford University

Stockton Maxwell | Radford University

Mira Smith | Radford University

Wisconsin

Stephanie Beckman | Madison Area Technical College

Robyn Deters | Madison Area Technical College

Nikki Luck | Madison Area Technical College

Danica Washington | Madison Area Technical College

Building from the success of the inaugural 2022-23 class of the STR Program. The STR program begins in October 2023 and concludes in April 2023 with a celebration of the program graduates during a spring capstone presentation activity.

