Newswise — The Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) congratulates the following 63 teams accepted to be a part of the 2024-25 Scholars Transforming Through Research (STR) Program. The STR Program is a competitive application-based professional development opportunity for teams consisting of a campus representative and one to three undergraduate students. These teams will participate in a multi-month program aimed at developing their communication and advocacy skills which will empower them to convey the power of the high-impact practices of undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative inquiry experience to diverse stakeholder groups.

“This cohort of students and mentors represents the future of research, innovation, and advocacy. Their passion for discovery and dedication to expanding access to undergraduate research opportunities is truly inspiring. As we navigate a pivotal time for both higher education and civic engagement, this year’s STR cohort will be equipped to advocate for the transformative power of research at their institutions and on the national stage. We are excited to support them as they grow into leaders who will make a lasting impact in their fields and communities.” - Lindsay Currie, CUR executive officer

These teams represent 57 institutions from 22 states and are made up of 65 Campus Representatives and 146 undergraduate researchers.

Alabama

Emily Hyman | Troy University

Jacqueline Jones | Troy University

Mario Robledo | Troy University

Kate Grissom | University of North Alabama

Cynthia Stenger | University of North Alabama

Lydia Uptain | University of North Alabama

Arizona

Peniella Irakoze | University of Arizona

Kelley Merriam-Castro | University of Arizona

Desiree Nguyen | University of Arizona

Alexia Vance | University of Arizona

California

Subodh Bhandari | Cal Poly Pomona

Levite Huang | Cal Poly Pomona

Valerie Chavez Rosa | California State University, Fullerton

Guadalupe Rodriguez | California State University, Fullerton

Riley Scanlon | California State University, Fullerton

Nanette Villegas | California State University, Fullerton

Bianca Garcia | California State University, San Bernardino

Ryan Keating | California State University, San Bernardino

Vicky Lopez | California State University, San Bernardino

Michael Rubalcava | California State University, San Bernardino

Antoinette Jane Dizon | California State University, San Marcos

Jane Kim | California State University, San Marcos

Neila Serumaga | California State University, San Marcos

Carla Garcia | Mission College

Urania Morales | Mission College

Jared Ashcroft | Pasadena City College

Ani Hakobyan | Pasadena City College

Gracious Mhlanga | Pasadena City College

Stephanie Dingwall | University of California, Riverside

Vanessa Kwong | University of California, Riverside

Anthony Stevens | University of California, Riverside

Qingwen Dong | University of the Pacific

Jessica Lacap | University of the Pacific

Elizabeth Monterroso | University of the Pacific

Karen Nateras Perez | University of the Pacific

Colorado

Roya Akrami | Colorado School of Mines

Lakshmi Krishna | Colorado School of Mines

Jude Lowe | Colorado School of Mines

Marco Salgado | Colorado School of Mines

Allison Hilger | University of Colorado Boulder

Karis Lowe | University of Colorado Boulder

Florida

Carol Mills | Florida Atlantic University

Jaimie Yap | Florida Atlantic University

Daniela Marquez Paulin | Miami Dade College

Thalia Sautie | Miami Dade College

Dinesh Vidhani | Miami Dade College

Lidhu Arakkal | Nova Southeastern University

Ali Bahsas | Nova Southeastern University

Casey Homorody | Nova Southeastern University

Marcus Marek Tortorella | Nova Southeastern University

Ashley Thompson | Nova Southeastern University

Julie Torruellas Garcia | Nova Southeastern University

Sophia Wehle | Nova Southeastern University

Eric Haseman | University of Central Florida

Martha Hubertz | University of Central Florida

Alfredo Hurtado | University of Central Florida

Miranda Kraenzlin | University of Central Florida

Fapianey Alexandre | University of Florida

Sara Burke | University of Florida

Georgia

Antinett Ampiah | Augusta University

Charlotte Downs | Augusta University

Deborah Jehu | Augusta University

Elizabeth Nelson-Twakor | Augusta University

Kaiya Edwards | Clark Atlanta University

Chasity Evans | Clark Atlanta University

Medha Talpade | Clark Atlanta University

ShaDe Townsend | Clark Atlanta University

Hawaii

Chloé Houy | University of Hawaii at Manoa

Kayla Lum | University of Hawaii at Manoa

Kristyn Miyamoto | University of Hawaii at Manoa

Noah Perales-Estoesta | University of Hawaii at Manoa

Sladjana Prisic | University of Hawaii at Manoa

Idaho

Nicolas Diaz | Boise State University

Joselyn Gutierrez | Boise State University

Jacob Scott | Boise State University

Amethyst Tagney | Boise State University

Illinois

Sophia Borjon | Bradley University

Anant Deshwal | Bradley University

Tara Geyer | Illinois State University

Gina Hunter | Illinois State University

Brenna Long | Illinois State University

Indiana

Thomas Chandler | Butler University

Lillian Miller | Butler University

Anne Wilson | Butler University

Clara Zuniga | Butler University

Mason Martin | Purdue University

Jason Ware | Purdue University

John Campbell | University of Notre Dame

Quinn Deitch | University of Notre Dame

Amy Stark | University of Notre Dame

Maryland

Yury Alvarez | Montgomery College

Zhou Dong | Montgomery College

Nurahmed Multezem | Montgomery College

Madeleiene Soenens | Montgomery College

Gabriel Fricks Starratt | Towson University

Aspen Huls | Towson University

Katherine Sterner | Towson University

Keely Vie Brock | Towson University

Massachusetts

Paula Chaves da Silva | Bentley University

Franchesca Vilmenay | Bentley University

Nebraska

Ashley Fricks-Gleason | Creighton University

Alessandra Kakish | Creighton University

Alexandra Woog | Creighton University

Cleo Zagurski | Creighton University

Jade Escarsega | University of Nebraska at Omaha

Erik Garcia | University of Nebraska at Omaha

Jenna Kramer | University of Nebraska at Omaha

Caiden Williams | University of Nebraska at Omaha

New Jersey

Emma Smith | College of New Jersey

Cadence Willse | College of New Jersey

New York

Vincent Calvagno | Adelphi University

Ennie Conner | Adelphi University

Ashley Kreth | Adelphi University

Justyna Widera-Kalinowska | Adelphi University

William Koumbaros | Pace University

Christelle Scharff | Pace University

Julia Tretyakov | Pace University

Michael Dunn | Skidmore College

Robyn Karchere-Sun | Skidmore College

Clea Oneil | Skidmore College

Heba Salman | Skidmore College

Kodjo Adabra | State University of New York at Geneseo

Addie Balogun | State University of New York at Geneseo

Sam Scamardo | State University of New York at Geneseo

North Carolina

Eric Hall | Elon University

Lucy McAfee | Elon University

Makeda Sanders | Elon University

Chase Siewert | Elon University

Alaina Doss | University of North Carolina Wilmington

Niki Dwight | University of North Carolina Wilmington

Katherine Liu | University of North Carolina Wilmington

Nicky Mendoza-Quinonez | University of North Carolina Wilmington

Laurie Minns | University of North Carolina Wilmington

Anna Vreeling | University of North Carolina Wilmington

Pennsylvania

Annabelle Johnson | Penn State

Tim Kane | Penn State

Jasmine Khalil | Penn State

Evan Marcinkevage | Penn State

Stephen Robertson | Susquehanna University

Catherine Shipsky | Susquehanna University

Ash Stryker | Susquehanna University

Timothy Wood | Susquehanna University

Alan Barrera | Villanova University

Anthony Lagalante | Villanova University

Tennessee

Suzy Aguirre | Milligan University

Joy Drinnon | Milligan University

Samantha “Sami” Maldonado | Milligan University

Mark Matthews | Milligan University

Wendy Rice-Hensley | Milligan University

Jennifer Bui | Rhodes College

Hugh Ferguson | Rhodes College

Brent Hoffmeister | Rhodes College

Layla Lammers | Rhodes College

Trinity Liaw | Rhodes College

Larryn Peterson | Rhodes College

Catherine Prabish | Rhodes College

Alice Grace Beavers | University of Tennessee

Jocelyn Hess | University of Tennessee

Adrianna Johnson | University of Tennessee

Meredith Malburne-Wade | University of Tennessee

Elise Kikis | University of the South

Laine Prince | University of the South

Hannah Talbott | University of the South

Ellen Woodward | University of the South

Texas

Tamarah Adair | Baylor University

Chloe Kautt | Baylor University

Berkley Ponce | Baylor University

Elise Zeigler | Baylor University

Michael Bellot | Lamar University

Shannon Jordan | Lamar University

Kayla McKinley | Lamar University

Elizabeth Eich | Rice University

Zoe Griffin | Rice University

Kevin Hernandez Guadarrama | Rice University

Bennett Husick | Rice University

Danika Li | Rice University

Caleb McKinney | Rice University

Abigail Schuh | Rice University

Ruoqing Wang | Rice University

Ken Fiffick | Stephen F. Austin State University

Blake Maillet | Stephen F. Austin State University

Rashid Mia | Stephen F. Austin State University

Cari Mitchell | Stephen F. Austin State University

Jessica Lan-Anh | Texas A&M College of Medicine

Tia Pandey | Texas A&M College of Medicine

Katherine Ray | Texas A&M College of Medicine

Siara Rouzer | Texas A&M College of Medicine

Zoe Bustillos | University of Texas at El Paso

Karina Canaba | University of Texas at El Paso

Thelma Garcia | University of Texas at El Paso

Rafael Salinas | University of Texas at El Paso

Darrell C. Balderrama | University of Texas at San Antonio

Allen Brown-Zubillaga | University of Texas at San Antonio

Jennifer Mendoza | University of Texas at San Antonio

Miguel Rivera | University of Texas at San Antonio

Utah

Vinodh Kumar Chellamuthu | Utah Tech University

Michael Orr | Utah Tech University

Claire Parker | Utah Valley University

Elyse Vaccaro | Utah Valley University

Virginia

Mark Daniel | Radford University

Jason Davis | Radford University

Sandra Liss | Radford University

Jovanny Machuca Tiznado | Radford University

Grace Parton | Radford University

Annie Riffee | Radford University

Quentin Shivnen | Radford University

Eniko Szabad | Radford University

Wisconsin

Damanpreet Khaira | Carthage College

John Kirk | Carthage College

Xingchen Liu | Carthage College

Abigail Swihart | Carthage College

Building from the success of the previous two years, this year’s STR program begins in November 2024 and concludes in March 2025 with in-person visits with stakeholders and elected governmental leadership in Washington, DC.

