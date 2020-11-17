Newswise — On November 12, undergraduate researchers, mentors, and organizational partners took over the Twitter account of the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) in its first virtual UR Exchange, highlighting many inspirational stories of faculty-student research conducted during the challenges of the COVID-19 environment.

These tweets yielded 18,500 impressions, more than 100 mentions (including from a news outlet and a blog), more than 130 likes, 72 new followers, 22 retweets, and numerous tweets from colleague organizations such as the American Historical Association (AHA) and the American Chemical Society (ACS). Stories ranged from the artificial intelligence research of Ziqi Wang (Georgia Southern University) that has implications for the COVID-19 pandemic and the research of Harnoor Kaur (Michigan State University) on transgender homicide to research by Annamae Harmon (Indiana University Southeast) on the power of women through painting and a student-faculty team from UNC Greensboro that used game theory to show how Ebola could be eradicated. These accounts and more can be viewed on Twitter via the hashtag #URExchange.

“We were delighted by the enthusiasm of our UR Exchange participants,” said Lindsay Currie, CUR’s executive officer. “Amid a disruptive time for campuses, the resilience, creativity, and hard work in these accounts of undergraduate research students and mentors provide ample evidence of the transformative power of undergraduate research.”

In addition to UR Exchange, CUR provides ongoing highlights of undergraduate research initiatives such as its series of undergraduate research stories that appears on the front page of its website, member institution videos on its YouTube channel, articles in its academic journal Scholarship and Practice of Undergraduate Research (SPUR), and showcase of the work of undergraduate researchers through the annual National Conference on Undergraduate Research (NCUR). To submit an undergraduate research story or provide news of an undergraduate research-related video, contact Elizabeth Moris. For more information on SPUR, visit the journal webpage. For further details on NCUR, visit the NCUR webpage.