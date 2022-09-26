Newswise — On September 13, 2022, the Council on Undergraduate Research’s (CUR) Executive Board moved to approve the submitted name rephrasing to the formerly known Mathematics and Computer Sciences Division effective immediately. The approval comes with a Divisional name change: the Mathematical, Computing, and Statistical Sciences Division (MCS).

Haseeb Kazi, Professor of Mathematics and Director of Study Abroad for Trine University and Division Chair for the CUR MCS Division explained, “Our division (formerly Mathematics and Computer Sciences) has been known for supporting research in the primary areas of mathematics, computer science, statistics, and their associated disciplines of informatics, cybersecurity, data science, and actuarial science. These associated disciplines stem individually or jointly from the said primary areas that also include statistics. That said, our name change proposal to reflect the inclusion of statistical sciences was a long-standing rational request. The new name Mathematical, Computing, and Statistical Sciences Division sounds like a more befitting choice in terms of the ownership, inclusion, and identification of all disciplines that we represent. This will also help in broadening the spectrum and facilitating the direction and accommodation of the program review requests that are received and completed by our division. We are thankful to everyone who was involved in the review and unanimous approval of this name change process.”

“This name change is a recognition of the work the division is doing with a broader community, and it is a step forward for the MCS Division to feel heard, represented, and supported,” stated Lindsay Currie, CUR’s Executive Officer.

The MCS Division is extremely active on all platforms of media, serving and sharing with the undergraduate research community find them here.

XXX

The mission of the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) is to support and promote high-quality mentored undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative inquiry. Among the many activities and networking opportunities that CUR provides, the organization also offers support for the professional growth of faculty and administrators through expert-designed institutes, conferences, and a wide-range of volunteer positions. The CUR community continues to provide a platform for discussion and other resources related to mentoring, connecting, and creating relationships centered around undergraduate research. CUR’s advocacy efforts are also a large portion of its work as we strive to strengthen support for undergraduate research. Its continued growth in connections with representatives, private foundations, government agencies, and campuses world-wide provides value to its members and gives voice to undergraduate research. CUR is committed to inclusivity and diversity in all of its activities and our community. We are your resource. We are community. We are mentoring. We are CUR.