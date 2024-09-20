Newswise — Dr. Bruce Greyson is a distinguished professor emeritus of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of Virginia. With an academic journey spanning over half a century, Dr. Greyson has dedicated a significant portion of his career to the study of near-death experiences (NDEs). His work primarily involves extensive interviews with individuals who have had these experiences, and he tests various hypotheses to explain the phenomena associated with NDEs and how they impact people's lives.

A notable aspect of Dr. Greyson's work is his exploration of how near-death experiences influence individuals' perceptions of death and dying, often alleviating their fear of death and profoundly altering their personal values and worldviews. These insights have not only contributed to academic understanding but also offered therapeutic perspectives in psychiatric settings, particularly concerning attitudes toward life and existential threats

The latest episode of the Curious by Nature podcast, titled “Lessons from Near-Death Experiences” featuring Dr. Bruce Greyson, is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

