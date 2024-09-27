Newswise — Dr. Dave Rackstraw, a senior scientist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, is transforming science education using smartphones. Over the past five years, he’s developed a series of experiments that utilize the built-in sensors of smartphones—like accelerometers—to engage students in hands-on scientific discovery. These experiments, accessible for free on the lab’s website, range from measuring heart vibrations to tracking movement.

Dr. Rackstraw’s approach stems from research showing that students learn best through active participation. His goal is to make science education more interactive and accessible, using everyday tools students are already familiar with.

The latest episode of the Curious by Nature podcast, titled “Yes, You Can Do Amazing Physics with Your Smartphone” featuring Dr. Dave Rakestraw, is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

