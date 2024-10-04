Newswise — In this episode of Curious by Nature, we sat down with Dr. Elise Wang, an assistant professor at Cal State University, Fullerton, and a medievalist who specialized in the literature, history, and lore of the medieval period. Dr. Wang discussed her work teaching early literature courses and her research into conspiracy theories, examining them as narratives. She delved into the similarities between these theories and medieval storytelling, exploring how both served as reactions to official narratives.

Dr. Wang also touched on the human inclination to seek patterns in chaos and how that has fueled both historical and modern conspiracy theories.

Don’t miss this insightful conversation that bridges past and present understandings of belief, storytelling, and societal control. The latest episode of the Curious by Nature podcast, titled “Conspiracy Theories from Medieval Times to Today” featuring Dr. Elise Wang, is now available on Spotify and Apple Podcast.

Curious by Nature, presented by Newswise, is a podcast for curious people. In each episode, listeners can travel briefly into the fascinating world that comes with years of dedication to one field of study. Be inspired by the many amazing things that are going on right now, some of which may have a major effect on our lives. Enjoy this concentrated knowledge from experts. We hope you can take inspiration from glimpses of innovation, dedication, and discovery.

