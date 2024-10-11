Newswise — As e-commerce grows, so do the logistics centers that facilitate rapid delivery. However, this convenience comes at a cost to the environment and public health, particularly in communities near these warehouses. Dr. Gaige Kerr, an assistant research professor at George Washington University, studies the impact of warehousing on air quality, focusing on nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), a regulated air pollutant linked to childhood asthma.

Dr. Kerr suggests several solutions, including stricter emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles and the implementation of “indirect source rules” that hold warehouses accountable for the pollution caused by the traffic they generate. Companies like Amazon and Frito-Lay are beginning to electrify their fleets, but a wider commitment from the industry is essential.

